The Carolina Hurricanes are excited to see what positives they got from the bonding their team did at the NHL Global Series in Finland.

The Hurricanes players spent quite a bit of extra time with each other during their time in Helsinki, Finland, last week, which only strengthened the bonds for the players on the team, which were already tight. Not only that, but the Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken in both of the games they played, so overall, it was the trip of a lifetime for the team.

Hurricanes Excited to See What Team Bonding Brings

Speaking to NHL.com, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour gushed over how his team rallied around each other and said he is looking forward to seeing how the close bonds that they built in Finland carry through the rest of the season.

“The guys spent so much time together and obviously to have a positive trip, I think that certainly brings positive feels for the group, and I hope we can carry that through. You would hope that this is a memory for all of our group, but especially for some of the players we talked about that this (was) their coming home party. I think the guys took it really serious to make sure we played well for those guys, and I think that’s where you get that little extra bonding,” Brind’Amour said.

Hurricanes Players Say the Trip Was Amazing

According to Hurricanes veteran Mark Jankowski, who is having a career year for Carolina so far, the team players all knew how special the Finland trip that they went on was. They know that they won’t have many opportunities in their careers to do the sorts of things that they did together in Finland, and he believes that it’s going to help the camaraderie of the players on what is the NHL’s best team.

“Just the camaraderie we had on this whole trip (has been amazing).”Everything we’ve done, the sauna, the team dinners, it’s just been a super cool experience this whole trip. I’m gonna remember this trip for a lifetime,” Jankowski said.