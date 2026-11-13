Canucks’ Pettersson Drawing Trade Interest From Familiar Team

Elias Pettersson is beginning to look like his old self again for the Vancouver Canucks.
And, wouldn’t you know, that reportedly has an old, interested suitor phoning up the Canucks GM Ryan Johnson.
According to Bruce Garrioch of the Toronto Sun, the Carolina Hurricanes have renewed interest in the Canucks’ star centre, potentially setting the stage for another round of trade discussions between the two clubs.
Carolina has previously pursued Pettersson, reportedly, on multiple occasions.
Now, with Pettersson enjoying a resurgence following two disappointing seasons, the Hurricanes could once again explore the possibility of bringing the 28-year-old to Raleigh.
Hurricanes Have Come Close to Acquiring Pettersson Before
Carolina’s interest in Pettersson is nothing new.
According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes were seriously considering acquiring Pettersson in January 2025 before ultimately completing their blockbuster trade for Mikko Rantanen.
Friedman revealed that Carolina had competing offers involving Pettersson and Rantanen, with Vancouver ultimately failing to finalize its proposal.
ESPN subsequently reported that Martin Necas could have been included in a potential Pettersson trade.
Instead, Necas landed in Colorado, while Pettersson remained in Vancouver.
The Hurricanes’ interest also predates those discussions, with the two organizations reportedly exploring a Pettersson deal before he signed his eight-year, $92.8 million extension in March 2024.
So…third time’s the charm?
The Hurricanes have consistently demonstrated a willingness to pursue high-end talent. Pettersson didn’t show much high-end talent over the last couple of seasons, but appears to be rediscovering his game in 2026-27.
Elias Pettersson Boosting Trade Value for Canucks
Vancouver is off to the worst 20-game start in franchise history. However, that has occurred in spite of Pettersson rediscovering his game.
So far this season, Pettersson has 20 points in 20 games. That’s tied for 39th in the NHL with other talented players like Mark Stone and Jesper Bratt.
It’s a far cry from where he was in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Pettersson didn’t crack the top-100 in points during either of those seasons.
But his resurgence goes beyond the scoresheet.
Sportlogiq stats have shown that Pettersson led all NHL forwards with 69 puck battles won through his first 18 games. He also leads all NHL forwards with 25 blocked shots, and is second on the Canucks with 39 hits.
The increased engagement has caught the attention of Vancouver’s management.
Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson recently praised Pettersson’s complete game, highlighting his physicality, faceoffs, and willingness to compete in difficult areas.
That improvement could have significant implications for his trade value.
Pettersson carries an $11.6 million annual cap hit through the 2031-32 season, making any potential transaction complicated. He also has a no-move clause, and reports during the 2026 offseason suggested that he wasn’t all that interested in leaving Vancouver.
Could he change his mind to compete for a Stanley Cup in Carolina?
Because if he stays in Vancouver, that’s seemingly not a shot he will get until the Sundsvall, Sweden native is firmly on the back-nine of his career.
The Canucks might also be better off letting Pettersson continue his bounce-back season, either up until the trade deadline or until the Dylan Larkin trade saga is resolved.
Canucks’ Pettersson Drawing Trade Interest From Familiar Team