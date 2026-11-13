Canucks’ Pettersson Drawing Trade Interest From Familiar Team

Elias Pettersson is beginning to look like his old self again for the Vancouver Canucks.

And, wouldn’t you know, that reportedly has an old, interested suitor phoning up the Canucks GM Ryan Johnson.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Toronto Sun, the Carolina Hurricanes have renewed interest in the Canucks’ star centre, potentially setting the stage for another round of trade discussions between the two clubs.

Carolina has previously pursued Pettersson, reportedly, on multiple occasions.

Now, with Pettersson enjoying a resurgence following two disappointing seasons, the Hurricanes could once again explore the possibility of bringing the 28-year-old to Raleigh.

Hurricanes Have Come Close to Acquiring Pettersson Before

Carolina’s interest in Pettersson is nothing new.

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes were seriously considering acquiring Pettersson in January 2025 before ultimately completing their blockbuster trade for Mikko Rantanen.

Friedman revealed that Carolina had competing offers involving Pettersson and Rantanen, with Vancouver ultimately failing to finalize its proposal.

ESPN subsequently reported that Martin Necas could have been included in a potential Pettersson trade.

Instead, Necas landed in Colorado, while Pettersson remained in Vancouver.

The Hurricanes’ interest also predates those discussions, with the two organizations reportedly exploring a Pettersson deal before he signed his eight-year, $92.8 million extension in March 2024.

So…third time’s the charm?

The Hurricanes have consistently demonstrated a willingness to pursue high-end talent. Pettersson didn’t show much high-end talent over the last couple of seasons, but appears to be rediscovering his game in 2026-27.