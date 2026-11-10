Hurricanes Told Their Biggest Weapon for Regular Season and Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 9-2 on Saturday, Nov. 7, in a great performance by Rod Brind’Amour’s team.

The Canes had 15 players record at least one point. One three-point man (Sebastian Aho) and seven others had a two-point night.

This clearly speaks to the depth of Carolina’s roster and how well they are built. That is precisely what ESPN’s Adam Gold talked about on the postgame edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast.

On his show, Gold pointed out that Carolina’s depth is its most dangerous weapon for both the regular season and the playoffs.

Adam Gold: Hurricanes’ Depth Is ‘a Weapon’ for Regular Season and Playoffs

He said, “This is the beauty of the way the Carolina Hurricanes are constructed.”

“Is that they are very interchangeable and they’re very dangerous no matter which trio is on the ice. And while they don’t get a ton of even-strength offense from the blue line, they really don’t.”

“They’re not getting a ton of offense at five-on-five from the blue line.”

“By the way, in power play units, I never thought I would see for 500. And the answer is: who are Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Robinson, Jordan Martinook, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Alexander Nikishin? That is not a quintet.”

“I anticipated at the start of the game, but it was already seven-nothing by the time Carolina got the, actually it was seven to two at that, no, it was seven-one at the time.”

“And Carolina was really just looking to keep their best players kind of healthy. Second part of that power play, you saw (Logan) Stankoven and (Jackson) Blake back on it.”

“I think (Seth) Jarvis came out forward as well. KK stayed on, I believe, for the entire time. And I, it was again a good player tonight.

“But the depth of Carolina is, I mean, it’s everything you want. It is as important as anything that they, it is, their depth is a weapon”.

“It was a weapon in the postseason. It’ll be a weapon throughout the entire regular season because, I mean, that’s why they’re built this way.”