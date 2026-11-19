The Colorado Avalanche will face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, November 19, at Ball Arena in Denver. Jared Bednar’s team enters the matchup following a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game against Anaheim, Altitude Sports Radio’s Alex Rajaniemi issued a clear warning, explaining that Colorado absolutely needs to come away with points, whether one or two, regardless of the disadvantage posed by Utah’s late travel to Denver.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have had enough time to rest and arrive fresh for what promises to be a challenging matchup.

Here’s what he said.

Rajaniemi: Avalanche ‘Need One or Two Points’ vs. the Ducks

Rajaniemi said, “Still, five out of a possible eight points on a road trip where you played half the games without McKinnon and MacKar is something you should feel very, very good about.”

“The problem is you’re welcoming an Anaheim team that can’t stop scoring right now. Cutter Gauthier has become the first player in NHL history to record four hat tricks in a calendar month. It’s unbelievable what he’s doing.”

“And those guys are waiting, what, 25 minutes north of me right now in Denver, as Colorado has to head back.”

“Yes, it’s an easy trip from Utah to Colorado, but you’re still getting on a plane, and you’re still getting on a plane late because this is a delayed puck drop. It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. but got pushed back to 8 p.m. because of the NHL’s Original Six showcase currently airing on TNT.”

“So it’s a very, very quick turnaround.”

“You’ve got to figure it out. You cannot come home and use the second half of a back-to-back as an excuse.”

“You have to find points. You need one or two points tomorrow. Getting zero would be an absolute travesty against a team you’re better than, even with your injuries.”

Following their game against the Ducks, the Avalanche will host the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday, November 25, at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET).