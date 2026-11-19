Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was particularly frustrated during his postgame comments following Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

The Avalanche return to action quickly on Thursday, November 19, back on home ice to face the Anaheim Ducks.

Ahead of the game, Altitude Sports Radio’s Alex Rajaniemi spoke solo on a recent episode of the “Between the Pipes” show.

He discussed Bednar’s postgame press conference, explaining that the coach’s frustration centered on the NHL’s delayed puck drop and the team’s ongoing injury problems.

Below is a transcript of what Rajaniemi said ahead of the game against the Ducks.

Why Bednar Was Frustrated After Avalanche Loss: Delayed Start and Mounting Injuries

He said, “Jared Bednar was clearly frustrated after the Colorado Avalanche fell 4-1 to the Utah Mammoth.”

“He was particularly unhappy with the NHL pushing back the puck drop and then continuing to delay it until nearly 8:30 p.m. on the first night of a back-to-back.”

“The injuries continue to pile up, with (Gavin) Brindley likely set to miss some time.”

“A call-up for Taylor Makar could make sense, given his size and the potential to help bolster the bottom six.”

“The good news is that Martin Necas avoided an injury scare tonight, but Bednar’s frustration was evident throughout his postgame comments.”

“Colorado had 31 shots on goal, but very few were high-danger chances. Most of those attempts came in the third period, with Utah already holding a three-goal lead.”

“The Avalanche will have to quickly regroup and find a way to get points against a Joel Quenneville-coached team tomorrow that continues to score at a high rate.”

“Those were Jared Bednar’s postgame comments following the loss to Utah.”

Following their game against the Ducks, the Avalanche will host the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday, November 25, at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET).