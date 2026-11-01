Dylan Larkin Situation Created Interesting Dilemma for Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have been connected to plenty of big names in the NHL rumor mill, but few situations have created quite as interesting a conversation as Dylan Larkin.

The former Detroit Red Wings captain included Colorado among the teams he would consider joining, putting the Avalanche in the picture as Detroit navigates an increasingly uncomfortable situation with its franchise center. Larkin’s trade request, the uncertainty surrounding his future and the public tension in Detroit have all helped turn this into one of the more intriguing stories on the market.

Naturally, the possibility of adding a player of Dylan Larkin’s caliber is going to attract attention in Colorado. He is an established top-line center, a productive offensive player and someone who could give almost any team another dimension down the middle.

But there is a catch.

The Avalanche might have an opportunity to pursue Larkin without necessarily having an obvious need for him. And that situation says quite a bit about where Colorado stands.

Dylan Larkin’s Situation in Detroit Has Created an Opportunity

Detroit’s handling of Dylan Larkin has made the situation difficult to ignore.

The trade request was already a significant development for a player who has spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings. Things became even more uncomfortable when Larkin was scratched with an upper-body injury, placed on injured reserve and booed during introductions at home.

Head coach Todd McLellan acknowledged the awkwardness surrounding the situation, while Detroit continued trying to navigate its options. The absence of a permanent general manager at the time only added another layer of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Larkin’s reported willingness to consider Colorado gave the Avalanche a connection to a story that might otherwise have remained largely a Detroit concern.

It is important to separate that development from actual trade discussions. There has been reporting that Colorado is among the destinations Larkin would consider, but that does not establish that the Avalanche are actively pursuing him or that the two organizations have discussed a deal.

Still, the possibility is worth examining. When a player of Dylan Larkin’s caliber becomes available, teams have to at least consider whether the opportunity makes sense.

For Colorado, the question is not whether Larkin is good enough. It is whether acquiring him would improve the roster enough to justify the cost.

Avalanche Have a Center Question, but Not Necessarily a Center Need

This is where things get interesting.

The Avalanche already have Nathan MacKinnon anchoring their top line, while Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson give the organization additional options down the middle. That is a substantial collection of talent, and it makes the idea of surrendering significant assets for another center a little harder to justify.

There is also the question of how Dylan Larkin would fit.

He is good enough to play a major role, but Colorado would need to decide whether that means moving someone out of position, changing its existing combinations or asking Larkin to accept a different responsibility. None of those decisions is necessarily impossible, but they are not insignificant.

The Avalanche also have to consider what a trade would cost. Detroit would have little reason to move its captain without receiving a substantial return, particularly if multiple teams are involved. Colorado cannot afford to treat its prospect pool and draft capital as an unlimited resource simply because an established star has become available.

That is especially important for an organization trying to maximize its championship window. The Avalanche need to improve where necessary, but they also need to preserve enough depth to survive the inevitable injuries and roster challenges of a long season.

Colorado Doesn’t Have to Chase Every Available Star

Ultimately, Dylan Larkin’s situation has created an interesting opportunity for the Avalanche, but it has not necessarily created an urgent problem for them to solve.

Colorado should remain aware of developments in Detroit. If the asking price becomes reasonable or the Red Wings are willing to consider a deal that genuinely improves the Avalanche, there is little reason not to explore it.

But MacKinnon, Kadri and Nelson already give Colorado considerable flexibility at center. Adding Larkin would be a luxury, not an obvious necessity.

The Avalanche have spent years building a roster capable of competing for a Stanley Cup. They should not compromise that structure simply to win a trade-market bidding war.

Larkin might be a very appealing addition. Whether he is the addition Colorado actually needs is a much more difficult question.