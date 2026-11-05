Jared Bednar Issues Blunt Warning After Avalanche Lose 7-2 to Blue Jackets

The Colorado Avalanche suffered a crushing 7-2 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, November 3.

After the game, head coach Jared Bednar was blunt, saying it might be time to change his approach to ice-time distribution.

Unsurprisingly, the comments caught the attention of both the media and fans. On Wednesday, November 4, Bednar joined a call with Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 to elaborate.

Bednar held nothing back, once again making his position clear as he explained that his patience is wearing thin when he notices certain players simply aren’t getting the job done.

Jared Bednar Says His Patience Is Wearing Thin With Avalanche Players

“With that quote right there, just out of curiosity, what did you mean by changing the approach as far as distributing ice time? What does that mean?” Bednar was asked by Brett Kane.

The Avalanche coach responded, “Well, it just means I can’t be too patient on the bench if I notice a player, a line, a D pair, a defenseman, like if we’re not going on a certain night and I know we’re not going, I can’t be too patient and keep playing guys to see if they’re going to come around because the results aren’t coming with it, you know what I mean?”

“We’ve shown over too many of these games now that if we’re not into the game or some guys aren’t into the game, then we’re not really getting into the game after, like we’re not playing our way out of it through the course of a game.”

“So that’s what we’re seeing, and it’s just like either we’re ready to play, and we’re a good team, and we’re getting results or at least playing well, or we’re not.”

“And as I said, so it’s that inconsistency; it’s that Jekyll and Hyde is what we’ve been showing.”

“It was just a small window. I think everybody goes through it, and you’re going to go through it at different times in the year. But now this is like dragging on to become who we are. And I’m not liking it. So we have to change it.”