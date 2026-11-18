The Columbus Blue Jackets received good news about head coach Rick Bowness, who has missed the team’s last three games due to illness.

After missing three games, Bowness is ready to return to the Blue Jackets and help his team snap their five-game losing skid on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rick Bowness Returning to Blue Jackets

Per Blue Jackets assistant coach Don Granato, who has been the head coach in Bowness’s absence, Bowness is ready to get back behind the team’s bench on Thursday against Chicago.

“It’s great to see him as always, and as always (he has) a lot of passion for what we’re doing. So, I think the guys were very happy to see him as well, and his presence is significant,” Granato said (via NHL.com).

Despite being away from the team, Bowness has been helping Granato prepare the Blue Jackets for the last few games even while being away from his club, so although Granato has been the man standing behind the bench, he doesn’t feel like he has been the Blue Jackets’ bench boss since Bowness has been collaborating with him, and he is excited to see Bowness back with Columbus.

“I don’t feel like I’m the bench boss in this case. It’s a pretty collaborative, collective effort, and Bowness is here. I looked forward to being part of Columbus because of ‘Bones,’ and this has been a great opportunity for that. Obviously, we need to move our team further, and we’re all on board in that regard,” Granato said.

Blue Jackets Players React to Head Coach Returning

Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson shared his reaction to the team’s head coach returning behind the bench, admitting how much respect that the players have for him and why they feel lucky that he’s coming back to the team.

“It’s great to see him. Obviously we have a lot of respect for him and just to see him again, it’s just nice as a person, hockey side away. But then as a coach, definitely a good speech (from him) today. We’re lucky to have him,” Johnson said.