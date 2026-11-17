Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness has received a positive update from the team after missing the last two games.

Bowness was not behind the Blue Jackets’ bench for their last two games due to an undisclosed health issue, with assistant coach Don Granato filling in for him.

However, he is starting to feel better and may join the team on their upcoming road trip.

Blue Jackets Give Good Update on Rick Bowness

Speaking to reporters, Granato shared the latest update on Bowness, which was a positive one.

“I spent time with him yesterday. He looked stronger to me and had more energy, so that’s a real positive. You can’t keep him down long … so hopefully sooner than later,” Granato said (via NHL.com).

“I mentioned to you two days ago, ‘Bones’ was in here, and he had a clip package that went right to the team. Yesterday, he was in here again and we spent some time together and put clips together based on that and obviously what’s immediate needs or immediate opportunities for us, and then obviously from that point you gear your practice toward those.”

Rick Bowness is NHL’s Oldest Coach

At age 71, Bowness is the NHL’s oldest coach. He had been away from the game after stepping down from the Winnipeg Jets’ head coaching job a few years ago before returning to the NHL as the head coach of the Blue Jackets last year.

Unfortunately for Bowness, he has taken over a bad team that hasn’t exactly performed well despite having such a well-respected veteran coach behind the team’s bench. While the Blue Jackets did well last season after getting a coaching bump with Bowness, they have fallen back into mediocrity this season, which is obviously not what Columbus hockey fans wanted to see.

Either way, the Blue Jackets are a better team when they have the fiery Bowness on their bench coaching the team. Hopefully he begins to feel better soon and can get back to coaching the Blue Jackets and trying to help the team find a second gear and make a playoff push.