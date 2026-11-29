The Columbus Blue Jackets have issued a statement announcing news about the team’s head coach, Rick Bowness.

Bowness has been dealing with an undisclosed medical issue that caused him to miss three games for Columbus earlier this month. However, he was able to recover and get back behind the team’s bench.

Unfortunately, the 71-year-old head coach had another setback and will miss more time.

Blue Jackets Announce Rick Bowness News

In a social media post on Sunday, the Blue Jackets announced Bowness will be away from the team for a few days and will not coach the team’s game on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with assistant coach Don Granato running the bench again.

“Head Coach Rick Bowness has had a setback in his recovery from a recent ailment that caused him to miss three games. He will be away from the team for the next few days and miss Monday’s game at Pittsburgh. Assistant Coach Don Granato will lead the coaching staff in his absence,” the team wrote in a statement on X.

Blue Jackets Fans Are Concerned

Understandably, after suffering another health-related setback, Blue Jackets fans are concerned about what is going on with their head coach.

At age 71, Bowness is the oldest head coach in the NHL right now, and given his health issues this season, fans are starting to wonder if he should step away from the sport and retire, given that he is dealing with something more important than hockey right now.

Bowness is a true hockey lifer, and he is someone who loves the game more than anything else, but at the same time, he needs to really take care of himself first and foremost. With the Blue Jackets unlikely to make the postseason this year given their struggles to start the year, it would be wise for Bowness to sit down and have a conversation with both his team and his family about what he wants to do going forward.

Either way, we all hope that “Bones” feels better soon and that his current health issues are nothing serious for him going forward.