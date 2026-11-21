Zach Werenski trade chatter could pick up once again if the Columbus Blue Jackets can’t stop the bleeding.

Throughout the summer, there was no shortage of rumors surrounding the Blue Jackets defenseman. Reports and speculation linked Werenski to several contenders, including a purported nixed trade involving the Dallas Stars. The Toronto Maple Leafs were also another team hot on the trail.

Ultimately, nothing materialized. Both Zach Werenski and the Blue Jackets made it clear they were committed to one another moving forward. The organization viewed him as a cornerstone player, while Werenski pledged his allegiance to the organization.

That appeared to put the kibosh on the speculation.

However, if the Blue Jackets continue to struggle this season, it may not take long before those rumors begin picking up. Fair or not, teams around the league will inevitably monitor the situation closely. Elite defensemen are rarely available, and Zach Werenski remains one that just about every team in the league lusts for.

There is no indication that there’s anything brewing at the moment. But one has to think that it’s only a matter of time before the chatter picks up again.

How Long Before the Zach Werenski Chatter Becomes Loud Again?

As it stands, the Blue Jackets are in a holding pattern. And that includes Werenski.

The Blue Jackets have repeatedly shown a desire to keep him in Columbus, and Werenski has not indicated that he wants a change of scenery. On the surface, that situation makes it seem like there’s nothing more to talk about.

Still, that won’t quiet down the noise.

The volume should turn up if Columbus can’t do anything to turn things around. The Blue Jackets are sitting at the bottom of the Metro Division, riding a 3-7-0 streak in the last 10 games. There doesn’t appear to be a solution in sight.

And so, the longer the Blue Jackets remain outside of the playoff picture, the more organizations could begin quietly exploring whether any cracks are forming beneath the surface. Even if Columbus remains unwilling to move him, who knows if the player himself wouldn’t begin to question his future with the team.

The biggest obstacle remains Zach Werenski’s contract.

This season, Werenski possesses a full no-trade clause. That provision gives him complete control over his future and effectively makes a trade impossible unless he chooses to waive it. Even if Columbus received substantial interest, any potential deal would still require the defenseman’s approval.

Given Werenski’s contract, a trade may be tough this season. Things, nonetheless, could change quickly.

A Realistic Trade Timeline May Not Begin Until 2027

A Zach Werenski trade could become much more feasible next summer.

Specifically, on July 1, 2027, Werenski’s full no-trade clause transitions into a 10-team no-trade list. While he would still maintain significant control over where he plays, the Blue Jackets would gain considerably more flexibility than they currently possess.

That could create a dramatically different situation.

Instead of needing complete approval for any discussion, Columbus would potentially have a much wider market to work with if it ever determined a trade made sense. Contending teams looking for a true number-one defenseman would almost certainly make inquiries, especially if Werenski continues producing at a high level.

Of course, much can change between now and then.

The Blue Jackets could take meaningful steps forward as a team. Werenski could remain fully committed to the organization and have no interest in leaving. A stronger roster and improved results would likely eliminate much of the speculation altogether.

However, if Columbus continues to struggle over the next several seasons, the conversation may become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Unless Zach Werenski reaches a point where he actively wants a fresh start before then, the most realistic window for serious trade discussions may not arrive until next summer. That is when the contractual barriers become less restrictive and when both player and organization would have more options available.

The only significant barrier to acquiring Werenski could be a potential extension. It’s worth noting that the reigning Norris Trophy winner will be a UFA in 2028. Unless a contender is willing to take a chance on him without an extension in place, his desire to extend in a given destination may become the biggest factor in paying up to get one of the NHL’s elite defensemen.