Blue Jackets Voronkov Could Become Next Shoe to Drop

The Columbus Blue Jackets could have another trade situation developing, and Dmitri Voronkov might be the next shoe to drop in the NHL trade market.

The 26-year-old winger has appeared on the NHL trade radar after being scratched multiple times, raising questions about where he fits into the organization’s plans.

Chris Johnston ranked Voronkov third on his latest trade board, while Pierre LeBrun reported that teams had contacted Columbus about the winger. More importantly, general manager Don Waddell reportedly confirmed receiving calls about Voronkov, although he indicated that no offers had been made.

That doesn’t mean a trade is imminent, but there is enough smoke here to suggest something could be developing. And if Columbus is willing to listen, Voronkov could become the next shoe to drop in the NHL trade market.

Are the Blue Jackets Moving Voronkov Because He No Longer Fits?

The interesting question is whether Columbus is considering moving Voronkov because he no longer fits its plans or whether the organization is simply trying to use his trade value to acquire a different type of player.

That’s the entire crux of the matter. Voronkov is a 26-year-old winger with size, a physical presence, and NHL scoring experience. Those qualities should make him attractive to teams looking for a complementary piece in their top nine.

He isn’t necessarily the top-six scoring winger that several clubs are searching for, but that’s not where his value lies. Voronkov can bring a different dimension to a forward group, providing some size and physicality while contributing offensively. For a contending team looking to round out its lineup, that could be an appealing combination.

The Blue Jackets also have to consider what they want their roster to look like under Rick Bowness. If they believe another type of forward would better complement their system, moving Voronkov could make sense even if they aren’t necessarily unhappy with his overall talent.

In other words, this doesn’t have to be a case of Columbus giving up on a player. It could simply be about finding a better stylistic fit.

A Voronkov Trade Could Happen Faster Than Expected

There is also a possibility that this situation develops faster than some pundits might expect. The Blue Jackets are trying to turn things around quickly, and they cannot afford to let their season get away from them while waiting for every roster decision to fall into place.

If Waddell believes Voronkov can bring back a player who better fits what Bowness wants to accomplish, there is little reason to drag out the process. The organization needs to make decisions that help its current roster while keeping its longer-term plans in mind.

Of course, Columbus shouldn’t simply move Voronkov for the sake of making a trade. The return would have to be comparable in value, but ideally involve a player who offers a different stylistic fit. That could mean targeting a more versatile forward or someone who better complements the team’s existing offensive pieces.

There is no indication that a deal is close, and the fact that Waddell hasn’t received an offer worth pursuing is worth keeping in mind. Still, the interest is there, and Voronkov’s repeated healthy scratches suggest his situation deserves attention.

The Blue Jackets have an opportunity to turn a potentially uncomfortable roster situation into an upgrade elsewhere. If the right offer arrives, Voronkov could be one of the more interesting names to watch as the trade market develops.