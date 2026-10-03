Former Blue Jackets’ Captain & Stanley Cup Champion Passes Away

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the loss of their first captain Lyle Odelein who has passed away at 58.

Odelein made a major mark on the franchise, leaving the community in mourning.

Blue Jackets Mourn Loss of Lyle Odelein

As announced by the franchise, “The Columbus Blue Jackets are deeply saddened by the passing of Lyle Odelein. Lyle is a significant part of our history, serving as our first captain and helping us celebrate our 25th season last March. He left an indelible mark on our organization and community.”

The team added, “On the ice, Lyle was a fierce competitor and Stanley Cup champion. Off the ice, he was warm, kind and quick with a smile and kind word. He was a friend to all who knew him and will be sorely missed. Our sincerest thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, Laurel, and his children, family and many friends. Rest in peace, Odie.”

Odelein played a remarkable 16-year career in the NHL.

He spent time around the block playing for numerous organizations, but his time in Columbus was perhaps some of his most memorable.

The former blueliner wrapped up his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005-26.

Throughout his journey in the NHL, he skated in 1,056 games and scored 50 goals with 202 assists for 252 points.

In 1986, the Montreal Canadiens selected him 15th overall in the seventh round of the NHL draft.

A few years later, in 1993, he helped the Canadiens clinch the highly touted Stanley Cup title.

Heavy.com extends its deepest condolences to Odelein’s family, friends and everyone who knew and admired him.

Blue Jackets Navigate Grief Amid 2026–27 Campaign

Odelein was known for his leadership and skill on the ice.

Looking ahead, the organization and fans should tap into his legacy and remember the impact he made as a player.

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in their regular-season opener on Thursday, Oct. 1.

This brings their overall record to 1-0 in the Metropolitan Division. They are tied with the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals and the Penguins.

Columbus is now approaching its second clash of the season, this time against the Utah Mammoth.

Puck drop is scheduled for tonight, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena — a home game for the Blue Jackets.

For reference, the Mammoth just pulled off a 6-0 shutout over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Heading into their meeting, Columbus is considered a slight underdog while Utah is the favorite by a small margin.

Hearts will be heavy tonight at Nationwide Arena. Perhaps the Blue Jackets will be able to clinch a victory for Odelein.