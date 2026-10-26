Red Wings Legend Reveals the Change That Helped Brendan Shanahan Score 50 Goals

Red Wings legend Brett Hull reflected on playing with Brendan Shanahan and revealed how Shanahan became an elite goalscorer. Hull revealed that Shanahan’s stick was holding him back and that one change made a significant difference.

Shanahan is widely respected for what he achieved during his legendary career. He played a key role in the Red Wings’ dynasty and was known for scoring goals and even fighting.

Hull played with Shanahan during two different stages of their respective careers. They first played together with the St. Louis Blues, when Shanahan was in his fifth NHL season. Their second stint as teammates was with the Red Wings, when Hull signed as a free agent in 2001.

In 2001, Shanahan was an established player in the league, while Hull was nearing the end of his career. Hull noticed an obvious improvement, particularly in Shanahan’s scoring ability.

Red Wings Legend Brett Hull Reveals What Led to Brendan Shanahan Scoring 50 Goals

Red Wings legend Brett Hull revealed that cutting the knobs off Brendan Shanahan’s sticks completely changed his game.

“[Shanahan] had a knob on his stick that was made from the double-wide black tape, and it had to be this big around the top, and it would stick out of his glove,” Hull told the Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast. “He was so limited because when you have that thing sticking out, you are locked. Your wrist is done.”

Hull shared a story about his father, Bobby Hull, visiting the Blues locker room. He noticed the sticks and immediately took matters into his own hands.

“My dad – I guess I got it from him – he was a notorious stick looker. And he would go right to the stick rack, and he’d be like, ‘Who uses that?’ And he got to Shanny’s stick, and he had that giant knob on it. He watched us play and he obviously knew the potential of Shanny.”

He continued:

“[Shanahan] was rushing. He gets his [expletive] on, he goes to the stick rack. Well, all his knobs have been cut off his stick,” Hull said.

The Change was Successful for Shanahan

Hull revealed that Shanahan initially was not pleased that the knobs had been cut off his sticks.

“[Shanahan] is on the warpath looking for me. And I’m like, ‘What the hell’s wrong with you?’ He goes, ‘You cut all my knobs off all my sticks.’ I go, ‘No I didn’t. I would never do that to you, or I would’ve done it three months ago,'” Hull told Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast.

“We come off the ice, and there’s my dad. He goes, ‘That’s better, isn’t it?’ And I go, ‘You cut his knobs off?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, stupid [expletive] knob on there. Can’t play hockey with that.’ And the next year, he got 50 [goals],” Hull said.

During his first season with the Blues, Shanahan scored 33 goals. However, he scored 51 goals in the following season and 52 goals the season after that, making the change a success.

Shanahan’s scoring ability continued throughout his NHL career, as he had multiple 40-goal seasons with the Red Wings.