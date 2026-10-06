Red Wings Legend Darren McCarty Reveals Hilarious Brett Hull Practice Story

Darren McCarty reflected on his time playing with Brett Hull on the Detroit Red Wings. McCarty recalled a hilarious story from Red Wings practices, when Hull urged his teammates to pass him the puck.

Hull was an elite-level goalscorer who played a key role in Detroit’s 2002 Stanley Cup victory. Despite signing with the Red Wings later in his career, Hull still produced on the scoresheet when it mattered most.

Hull is also known for being charismatic and a big personality in the locker room. As a result, many of his former teammates have fond memories and hilarious stories from playing with him.

Among them was McCarty, who won a Stanley Cup with Hull as part of the 2002 Red Wings.

McCarty revealed that Hull made it clear that if the team wanted to win, they just needed to pass him the puck.

Red Wings Legend Darren McCarty Shares Hilarious Brett Hull Story From Practice

Darren McCarty recalled one Red Wings practice in particular that still makes him laugh. The four-time Stanley Cup champion imitated Brett Hull‘s voice and mannerisms as he recalled what transpired.

“You always told us, ‘Hey, guys, you want to win? Just give me the puck. I mean, hello. I’m over here,'” McCarty told Ice Guardians Podcast, which sparked laughter.

“My favorite [expletive] in practice to do, and you probably had to do it all the time, is there would be a two-on-one and it’d be like, the D-man would have it or whatever like this, and Hully would be just floating back with a one-timer. And then, a guy wouldn’t pass. Then Hull would do the loop and the stick would be behind him, and he’d be dragging his stick down the ice.”

Ice Guardians Podcast co-host, Kelly Chase, who played with Hull on the St. Louis Blues, chimed in with his own imitation.

“‘746 [goals]. That’s all.'”

McCarty Expresses Gratitude Towards Hull

McCarty also took a moment to express gratitude towards Hull for how he was as a teammate.

While Hull was an accomplished goalscorer and important to the Red Wings’ success, he was always appreciative of teammates whose role was to defend him. Hull has been open about how grateful he was to the enforcers who allowed him to play more freely.

McCarty revealed that he always found that to be one of Hull’s greatest character traits because it showed he cared for his teammates.

“I always say Hully that you, and I know [Gretzky], but as the top stars, and that’s the one thing, especially in our locker room, the Red Wings. Whether it was you or Sergei [Fedorov], or Stevie [Yzerman], or Nick [Lidstrom], the appreciation you had for us. We always felt that.”