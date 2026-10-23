Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Predicted To Land With Top Contender

The Detroit Red Wings have found a valuable trade chip in Dylan Larkin.

So much so that he’s been floating in endless trade rumors.

In the latest speculation, he’s been predicted to land with one of the top Western Conference contenders.

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Could Land With Utah Mammoth

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently unveiled his top 10 destinations for 30-year-old Larkin.

The Utah Mammoth came in at No. 1.

“Utah’s young core of Clayton Keller, Larkin’s Olympic teammate Logan Cooley, and Dylan Guenther is a reason to want to join the Mammoth alone,” he wrote. “With Mikhail Sergachev and MacKenzie Weegar leading the way on defense and Karel Vejmelka holding it down in net, the Mammoth are fun.

“To be able to add Larkin, they’ve got up-and-coming young players like Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But, Caleb Desnoyers, Tij Iginla, Maveric Lamoureux, Max Psenicka and Michal Hrabal either in Utah or on the way in a year or two; that’s a lot of ammo for a trade. Even though Utah is reportedly also in the mix for Connor Hellebuyck, they’ve got enough going on prospect-wise to add both if they wanted to get hyper aggressive. But for Larkin, they’ve got plenty of assets to use to not just get Detroit on the phone but to close the deal as well.”

So far this season, Larkin has skated in seven games and has posted a 1-4-5 performance.

By the end of this 2025-26 campaign, he recorded a 34-33-67 performance through 74 games.

This marks his 12th season playing in the NHL. His entire career has been spent with Detroit.

The Red Wings selected him with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2014 NHL draft.