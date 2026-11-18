The Detroit Red Wings need to find new homes for two stars, Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, and a new trade pitch published Tuesday sends both to the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing back a former No. 1 overall draft pick who has since gone on to make five All-Star teams.

With Larkin suspended without pay since Oct. 29 and Edvinsson unsigned, the Detroit Red Wings need an exit, and this proposed package offers one, but it brings back a player with a $13.25 million cap hit — center Auston Matthews.

The trade pitch created on the roster construction site PuckGM also ships Detroit’s 2028 second-round pick to Toronto and brings defenseman Chris Tanev to Detroit. Toronto sheds $9.05 million in payroll, while Detroit adds the same amount and keeps about $24.8 million in space. Toronto, which owns an 8-12-2 record, would still sit roughly $8.1 million over the cap.

Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson Join the Maple Leafs

Larkin, born July 30, 1996, in Waterford, Michigan, went 15th overall to Detroit in 2014 and wore the captain’s “C” until the team stripped his captaincy on Sept. 11. He scored 30 goals in 82 games in 2024-25 and 34 in 74 last season. His $8.7 million contract runs through 2030-31.

On Toronto’s first line, Larkin would take Matthews’ spot at center between Easton Cowan and Jack Roslovic, with John Tavares staying at second-line center beside William Nylander.

Getting him there is the hard part. Larkin holds a full no-trade clause through 2027-28, and his reported list of 10 approved teams includes no Canadian club. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has said it’s “difficult to get something done” with those teams, according to The Associated Press.

Edvinsson, born Feb. 5, 2003, in Kungsbacka, Sweden, is a 6-foot-6 defenseman drafted sixth overall in 2021. He put up nine goals, 25 points in 72 games last season. His entry-level contract carrying a $894,167 cap hit has expired, and he must sign by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to play in the NHL this year.

Would he sign in Toronto? He still prefers a trade and is willing to play in Sweden. Toronto is “kind of lurking in the background,” TSN insider Chris Johnston said, while Boston and San Jose show stronger interest and the Maple Leafs lack their own 2027 and 2028 first-round picks.

Auston Matthews and Chris Tanev Join the Detroit Red Wings

Matthews, born Sept. 17, 1997, in San Ramon, California, went first overall in 2016 and led the league with 69 goals in 2023-24. Injuries then held him to 67 games in 2024-25 and 60 last season, when he managed 27 goals and 26 assists. This fall, he has 26 points in 17 games through Nov. 4, and 15 of them are assists.

His $53 million deal runs through 2027-28 with a full no-movement clause. His annual cap hit equals about 12.7% of a $104 million cap. The injury-shortened seasons are the variable against a 69-goal peak in 2023-24.

Tanev, born Dec. 20, 1989, in Toronto, went undrafted before Vancouver signed him in 2010. He signed a six-year, $27 million contract with Toronto on July 1, 2024, a $4.5 million average through 2029-30, after Toronto sent Max Ellis and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Stars for him.

So who comes out ahead? Detroit adds the higher-scoring player and the cap flexibility. Toronto gains payroll relief but remains over the ceiling with an unsigned defenseman. And as a fix for Detroit, the swap needs Larkin to waive his clause for a Canadian team, and Matthews to waive his own to join a franchise that missed the playoffs for a league-high 10th straight season.