The Detroit Red Wings are expected to trade away Simon Edvinsson soon. The contentious saga has gone on for too long, and all sides are likely looking for a resolution. Detroit, to their credit, has attempted to keep the budding star. They even offered the restricted free agent a six-year, $8.5 million AAV deal. The budding star, however, rejected the proposal.

Soon after, general manager Shawn Horcoff proclaimed that the Detroit Red Wings “have zero interest” in trading Edvinsson. Nevertheless, a month later, an agreement still has yet to be ironed out. With this in mind, Detroit could likely end the soap opera by sending the blueliner to the San Jose Sharks. In return, Horcoff would acquire his future star center: Michael Misa.

The Sharks have been linked to using Misa as trade bait in recent weeks. While San Jose rates the former number two overall draft pick, they have a plethora of young forwards. They also desperately need to improve their defense. Darnell Nurse, Dimitri Orlov, and Jacob Trouba are all on the wrong side of 30 now. Edvinsson, on the other hand, could be plugged into their blue line for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic’s Max Bultman was recently asked about a potential Edvinsson/Misa swap deal. According to the Detroit Red Wings beat writer, the move would seemingly make sense for both teams. Although the reporter acknowledged the defenseman’s skills, the Sharks star would be a solid return. Bultman also claimed that “Edvinsson’s mind is made up” regarding a move out of Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings Would Land a Dylan Larkin Replacement in Simon Edvinsson Trade

Misa previously made headlines by breaking Connor McDavid’s record for most points in a single OHL Cup. The teen forward picked up 20 points in just seven games with the Mississauga Senators U16 AAA team back in 2022. Three years later, he was selected second overall by the Sharks in the NHL draft. So far as an NHLer, the center has 33 points in 68 total games.

Although his professional numbers do not yet jump off the page, he is still just 19 years old. The Detroit Red Wings would be targeting Misa for what he is projected to do in the future, not what he has done so far. If Horcoff makes the move to swap Edvinsson for Misa, he would also give himself more options when trading Dylan Larkin.

Like Edvinsson, Larkin also wants out of town. The Detroit Red Wings, however, are being picky in the situation because they want a young, NHL-ready center in return. Misa, however, would help fill Larkin’s void. By acquiring the budding Sharks star, Detroit could focus on blue-line help in the Larkin deal.

Detroit May Have to Take on High-Profile Contract in Trade

According to PuckPedia.com, the Detroit Red Wings have the most salary cap room in the NHL ($24.8 million). Because of this, they have the flexibility to make some significant moves. Misa is also earning less than $1 million in each of the next two seasons before becoming a restricted free agent in 2028.

Nevertheless, the Sharks only have around $3 million in cap space. As a result, San Jose would have to get creative to afford Edvinsson’s new contract. They could even opt to offload one of their top current contracts. Whether that involves Detroit or another team remains to be seen.