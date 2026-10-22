Canadiens’ Surprising Problem Could Push Out a Core Player via Trade

The Montreal Canadiens have been among the NHL’s most aggressive teams on the trade market, but according to a recent Sportsnet column from Frank Seravalli, their next big move may come from within.

The 4-3-2 Canadiens are always looking for opportunities to improve their roster. Seravalli noted some of the bigger swings GM Kent Hughes tried to make, hinting that he might not be done scouring the market for chances to get better. However, Hughes won’t add blindly, given where the team is in its competitive window.

The Canadiens Have Youngsters Playing a Key Role

Montreal has pitched Detroit on being added to Dylan Larkin’s trade list and competed hard for Kirill Marchenko. GM Kent Hughes also made the only trade of consequence since the regular season began, landing a second-round pick for defenceman Jayden Struble from a glut on the blue line. They were in on Matthew Knies at the draft, and these likely aren’t the only players he’s kicked tires on.

But Seravalli reports the start to the season from several young players has the team weighing how aggressive it really needs to be. He writes:

‘The solutions may be within. Consider: Luke Mittelstadt has popped in a big way on the Laval blue line. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Zharovsky has five points in his last three games and is Top 25 in KHL scoring. Scouts consider Adam Engstrom one of the best defencemen without a fully defined NHL role right now. And Michael Hage is tearing up the NCAA at Michigan with 14 points in six games.”

That depth creates a roster squeeze. Montreal will have to figure out how Engstrom, David Reinbacher and possibly Mittelstadt fit into its plans in the coming months. Any of them could be moved if needed.

The Canadiens Might Push Out a Different Player

Seravalli wrote that the progress of some younger prospects could push out Kaiden Guhle or, eventually, Mike Matheson. The pressure on veteran spots may come from prospects playing too well to ignore.

This wouldn’t be the first time either has been mentioned in trade speculation. Guhle is locked into a contract at a $5.5 million cap hit until 2031. He lacks trade protection until 2029-30, when a modified no-trade list of five teams kicks in. Matheson has a full no-move and a $6 million contract until 2031.

It will be interesting to see if either player catches the attention of a team looking to improve their blue line. For teams looking to get younger, Guhle might be especially interesting.

The Canadiens Aren’t Pushing to Stanley Cup Contention Right Now

Seravalli also suggested rival teams may have misread Montreal’s run to the Eastern Conference Final as a sign the team is in win-now mode. Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky are 22, Ivan Demidov is 20, Cole Caufield is 25 and captain Nick Suzuki is 27. That gives them lots of time to keep building slowly, ensuring they’re a contender for years to come.

The window is still opening, and the last thing Montreal wants is an older veteran on the decline who shortens it.

If they add, it might be following the blueprint they laid out when they added Phillip Danault: a stabilizing presence without a large future acquisition cost or long-term strings.