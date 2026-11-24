The Montreal Canadiens will leave for Denver without Ivan Demidov.

Their injured winger could meet them before the road trip ends, however.

TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde reported Tuesday that coach Martin St. Louis said Demidov would not travel with the team to Colorado. He also left open the possibility of Demidov joining the Canadiens later in the trip.

That gives Montreal something to watch after the departure flight, while St. Louis didn’t announce a return date or say Demidov would play during the trip.

Canadiens Might See Demidov Join Trip

The Canadiens begin their three-game trip Wednesday in Colorado and finish it Nov. 30 in Utah, according to RotoWire’s Monday injury update.

That report cited general manager Kent Hughes, who said Demidov wouldn’t travel for the Colorado game but was getting closer to returning. Tuesday’s update added a likelihood that Demidov could meet the group after it leaves Montreal.

The Canadiens also reported Tuesday that Demidov skated independently and briefly stayed on the ice with the main group before leaving.

Those steps give fans grounds to follow the next practices.

Montreal has already waited past the original recovery estimate. Sportsnet reported Nov. 6 that the initial timetable was two to four weeks. At that point, Hughes said Demidov was progressing and had experienced no setbacks, while cautioning that recovery timelines were approximate.

Demidov hasn’t appeared in a game since Oct. 3. He recorded a goal and an assist in his first two games this season before the absence began.

Demidov’s Injury Has Cost Montreal a Legitimate Scorer

The injury involves more than the broad lower-body designation that initially accompanied Demidov’s absence.

His agent, Dan Milstein, revealed on the Nov. 4 episode of DFO Insider that Demidov fractured his ankle during the preseason, Daily Faceoff reported.

“Unfortunately, he had a fractured ankle in the preseason,” Milstein said. “It was bothering him but he continued playing for the two games.”

Milstein said an MRI followed the second game. His account explained how Demidov managed to start the season before the injury forced him out.

The Canadiens know what a healthy Demidov can contribute. He finished his first full NHL regular season with 19 goals and 43 assists in 82 games. He then added nine points in 19 playoff appearances.

Montreal’s investment reflects those expectations. Demidov signed an eight-year, $73 million extension that begins in 2027-28.