Rangers Doing Their Due Diligence on Sabres Goalie Luukkonen

The New York Rangers are in no panic to find an immediate replacement for Igor Shesterkin. But that lack of urgency has not stopped the team from doing its due diligence.

In particular, the Blueshirts are doing their homework on Buffalo Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Insider Elliotte Friedman, in the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, brought up an interesting point regarding the Rangers doing their homework on potential trades for goaltending depth. He pointed out that goalie scout Scott Clemenson had been sighted at the Montreal Canadiens-Buffalo Sabres matchup last Tuesday night.

The sighting is part of New York’s efforts to identify potential trade targets.

“I had a couple of people say to me, watch for him over the next little while because they’re going to send him out there, and he’s going to be the guy.”

So, it seems that anytime Mr. Clemenson is spotted, it could signal the Rangers’ interest in a goalie target.

“He was in Montreal-Buffalo, I assumed to watch Luukkonen, and we’ll see what goes on there.”

Now, it shouldn’t be surprising to see the Rangers checking up on the Sabres starting netminder. He’s been in NHL trade rumors for quite a while, most notably being a key piece in a potential Connor Hellebuyck trade.

Luukkonen, nonetheless, remains in Buffalo and figures to be the guy, as the organization is dealing with an injury to backup goalie Alex Lyon.

Why Luukkonen Makes Sense for Rangers

Luukkonen makes sense for the Rangers insofar as being a short-term stopgap solution while Shesterkin is out. The Sabres netminder won’t necessarily be a long-term fit, but he could provide Dylan Garand an experienced tandem partner who can play a fair chunk of games.

That said, the question would focus on what the Rangers would do about Joonas Korpisalo. Having Luukkonen, Korpisalo, and Garand likely means the club would be rolling with a Luukkonen-Korpisalo tandem.

It’s worth keeping in mind that there is a bit of urgency in this trade, should it happen. If the Rangers are looking into a Luukkonen-Korpisalo tandem, the club will have to be careful with the number of games Garand plays. According to the current rules, if a player spends 30 cumulative days on the NHL roster or plays 10 total games, he’ll have to clear waivers again before heading down to the AHL.

Garand has already played four. If the Rangers really wanted to send Garand back down to the AHL, they’ll have to do it before he meets the waivers criteria again. There’s little chance that the 24-year-old would clear waivers a second time this season.

The Case Against Luukkonen in New York

The most evident case against Luukkonen in New York hinges on his inability to be a consistent performer. He’s strung together some good outings in the past. But if last spring’s playoff showing was any indication, Luukkonen still hasn’t established himself as a bona fide number-one guy.

That’s something the Rangers will have to consider if they’re serious about their playoff hopes.

All told, nothing that Friedman said indicates that a deal is imminent. If anything, the insider’s commentary points towards the Rangers taking their time with this situation. That’s why a deal could happen, but it will take time to mature.