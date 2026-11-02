Predators Buy Low on Shane Wright in Trade with Kraken

The Nashville Predators pulled off a bit of a surprising trade on Sunday, landing former fourth-overall pick Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken.

The deal was a classic example of buying low. After months of speculation, the Kraken cut bait on Wright, a player the organization swore it would not sell low.

The deal wasn’t that bad, as the Kraken got back another former first-rounder, Matthew Wood.

The Predators are trying to make the most of an opportunity. It was plainly evident that Wright never really got on in Seattle. He had two tough seasons in which the Kraken avoided burning the first year of his entry-level deal.

When the organization finally decided to give him a real shot, it seemed he had arrived. During the 2024-25 season, Wright scored 19 goals and 44 points. Those totals, however, seem like a mirage. He slumped the following year, leading to questions about his consistency.

This season, it seemed the Kraken had enough. The 22-year-old has three goals and four points in 14 games.

While his offensive numbers haven’t been atrocious, Shane Wright’s overall game hasn’t been commensurate with his draft status. And it’s that situation that prompted the team to seek a trade. The Kraken were hoping that some other organization would put together a decent offer that would land them a top-six scorer.

Alas, that wasn’t exactly what the Predators did.

What Does Nashville Gain From Shane Wright Trade

So, what do the Predators gain from this Shane Wright trade?

On the surface, the Preds are taking on a reclamation project. GM Chris MacFarland is trying to bank on Wright’s upside. He’s still 22 and has plenty of runway to show that he can become a legit top-six forward in the NHL.

That situation may actually pan out by playing alongside consummate pros like Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly.

And O’Reilly may very well be the reason why the Predators made this move. The veteran center will be a UFA at the end of the season, and, well, it’s uncertain whether O’Reilly will return to Nashville next season.

Now, it’s far too soon to anoint Shane Wright as O’Reilly’s successor. But at least his acquisition gives the Predators something to work with.

Predators Gain a Flippable Asset

Ultimately, the NHL is a business. MacFarland understands that well. And if things work out well for Shane Wright in Nashville, the club could have a flippable asset at the deadline.

The Preds are teetering between a rebuild and contending. Thus far, Nashville has been one of those in-betweeners. But as the season wears on, it will become evident where they stand.

And if the Predators decide to sell, a successful and productive Shane Wright might just become an intriguing target for contending teams looking for some depth at the NHL trade deadline.

If anything, Wright might find his ceiling in Nashville, allowing him to dispel the concerns that came with his unceremonious slide in the 2022 NHL Draft.