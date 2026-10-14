St. Louis Blues’ Seven-Goal Outburst Exposes Stunning Senators Reversal

The St. Louis Blues have been mediocre offensively throughout their first five games. But that changed during Tuesday’s Frozen Frenzy.

The Blues haven’t been awful this season, heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators with 14 goals. That was good for 19th in the league. But nobody expected them to pour seven goals on the Senators’ stellar defense and goaltending.

Ottawa came into Tuesday ranked third in the league with just 12 goals allowed. They were first in the Atlantic Division with a 5-1 record and 10 points. On paper, it looked as though they would have zero trouble handling the Blues.

Then St. Louis posted half its previous five-game offensive output in a single night against a team that had been among the NHL’s best at preventing goals. That’s progress for a group in dire need of scoring consistency.

St. Louis Blues’ New Additions Coming Into Their Own

Early returns on Mason McTavish have been phenomenal. He came into Tuesday’s matchup in a three-way tie for the points lead alongside Jimmy Snuggerud and Connor McMichael. Tack on three points and two goals, and McTavish now has seven points in six contests.

Then there’s McMichael, whose two assists on Tuesday now give him six points on the year with two goals. Both newcomers have indicated they were home run additions this past summer. They’re starting to change the narrative for a team that finished 24th last season with 230 goals scored.

A few more games against stingy defenses that teams like the Senators boast, players like McTavish and McMichael will start changing St. Louis’ narrative in the foreseeable future.

While he’s no longer new, Pius Suter is only in his second season with the Blues. He’s coming off a 29-point, 13-goal 2025-26 campaign that was a massive drop-off from his 46-point, 25-goal season in 2024-25 with the Vancouver Canucks.

Suter now has five points and three goals after notching three points on Tuesday. He will be one of the more intriguing players to watch for the Blues this season.

Blues Have Enough Firepower To Become A Consistent Scoring Unit

The Blues are one of the NHL’s youngest teams. But they’re full of potential when one looks at those who have grown up in the system or were acquired before they became impact players.

Jimmy Snuggerud had no points on Tuesday night. But he quickly became a staple when he finished tied for second on the team with 51 points and 21 goals last season. Dylan Holloway also notched 51 points, while Jake Neighbours pitched in with 36 and Philip Broberg with 34.

That doesn’t count Robert Thomas, who has been off to a slow start with just two assists in six games. Still, every player listed above has shown, at one point or another, what they’re capable of.

If the Blues are putting seven goals on one of the most defensive-oriented teams in this young hockey season, it should show fans that they’re brimming with untapped potential offensively. They can keep up that trend when their road trip continues on Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild.