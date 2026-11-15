Toronto Maple Leafs Urged to Trade for Star Defenseman in Major Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ season is quickly starting to become a nightmare.

At the time of this writing, the Maple Leafs have an 8-12-2 record and are dead last in the Atlantic Division standings. They are also only continuing to struggle, as they have lost each of their last six games.

With how the Maple Leafs’ season is going, it would not be surprising if they looked to make some changes to their roster before it is too late.

One clear area that the Maple Leafs must improve right now is blueline. Because of this, they are now being urged to trade for one of the NHL’s most promising trade candidates.

Toronto Maple Leafs Urged to Trade for Star Defenseman

During a recent episode of Daily Faceoff Live, Matt Larkin urged the Maple Leafs to try to trade for Carolina Hurricanes young star defenseman Alexander Nikishin.

“More realistically, I would look at Alexander Nikishin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. We know he has a really high ceiling, and he could become a do-it-all defenseman if he finds a coach who trusts him and gives him more minutes and a bigger role. He was a star in the KHL, has high offensive upside and is physical. I think he’s a do-it-all defenseman. If he gets a chance to grow, we know the Leafs need that type of player to build around,” Larkin said.

“So if you’re the Leafs, you could say, ‘We’ll give you Colorado’s first and Ben Danford for Nikishin,’ and I think that’s the kind of deal I have in my head. Most contending teams would say no, but Carolina could afford that, so that is another fit that I think would be intriguing,” Larkin added.

It makes a lot of sense that the Maple Leafs are being viewed as a trade for Nikishin. He would slot perfectly in their top four and give the potential to improve his game further.

Furthermore, at 25 years old, Nikishin could be a great long-term fit for the Maple Leafs. Toronto is a team that is focused on both the present and the future. Thus, it would be understandable if they worked to acquire the young blueliner from Carolina.

Looking at Nikishin

Nikishin signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Hurricanes in late October.

Since then, Nikishin has one goal, one assist, and a plus-3 rating in two games this season.

Nikishin had a very strong rookie year for the Hurricanes in 2025-26. In 81 games for the Hurricanes last season, he recorded 11 goals, 33 points, 94 blocks, and 132 hits. With numbers like these, he has already shown that he can produce offense in the NHL.

Due to this, Nikishin could be a great pickup for a team like the Maple Leafs. It is clear that Toronto’s blueline needs help right now. There are not too many better options on the trade market than Nikishin.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs can land Nikishin this season. It would not be surprising at all if they make a push for him.