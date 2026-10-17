How to Watch Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Live Today: TV, Streaming, Lineups

The New York Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this Saturday, October 17, for another NHL game.

The Islanders are coming off a 1-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres after surrendering a 4-2 lead.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Date, Start Time & Venue

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Start time: 4:00 p.m. PT, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming in the USA & Canada

The game will be available to watch live in the United States on ESPN+ and associated platforms, including DirecTV Insider. On television, viewers can watch through regional channels or the NHL Center Ice subscription package.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the game will be available on television and via streaming through Sportsnet’s national and local coverage.

Country TV Broadcast Live Streaming United States Regional channels; NHL Center Ice subscription package ESPN+ and platforms such as DirecTV Insider Canada Sportsnet national and local coverage Sportsnet national and local coverage

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Projected Lineups

Islanders projected lineup, according to NHL.com:

Matias Maccelli — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom

Brayden Schenn — Cal Ritchie — Victor Eklund

Emil Heineman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair

Ondrej Palat — Casey Cizikas — Kyle Palmieri

Logan Stanley — Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matt Kessel — Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

For this game, both Kyle MacLean and Scott Myfield are listed as scratches, while Matthew Barzal has a knee injury and Alexander Romanov has a torn right ACL. Both remain on the injured list.

Maple Leafs projected lineup, according to NHL.com:

Jack Roslovic — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Easton Cowan — Nick Paul — Kirill Marchenko

Gavin McKenna — Colton Sissons — Bo Groulx

Brandon Duhaime — Teddy Blueger — Zack MacEwen

Morgan Rielly — Troy Stecher

Jake McCabe — Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Nick Blankenburg

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

The Maple Leafs will miss Dakota Joshua with a core injury, Max Domi with a long-term injury, and Chris Tanev with an upper-body injury. They will also miss their most recent injury concern, John Tavares, who left Thursday’s game against Buffalo. According to the NHL’s official website, Tavares is dealing with a lower-body injury. Marshall Rifight is listed as a scratch.