How to Watch Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Live Today: TV, Streaming, Lineups

The New York Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this Saturday, October 17, for another NHL game.
The Islanders are coming off a 1-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres after surrendering a 4-2 lead.
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Date, Start Time & Venue
- Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
- Start time: 4:00 p.m. PT, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming in the USA & Canada
The game will be available to watch live in the United States on ESPN+ and associated platforms, including DirecTV Insider. On television, viewers can watch through regional channels or the NHL Center Ice subscription package.
Meanwhile, in Canada, the game will be available on television and via streaming through Sportsnet’s national and local coverage.
|Country
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|United States
|Regional channels; NHL Center Ice subscription package
|ESPN+ and platforms such as DirecTV Insider
|Canada
|Sportsnet national and local coverage
|Sportsnet national and local coverage
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Projected Lineups
Islanders projected lineup, according to NHL.com:
Matias Maccelli — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Brayden Schenn — Cal Ritchie — Victor Eklund
Emil Heineman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Ondrej Palat — Casey Cizikas — Kyle Palmieri
Logan Stanley — Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matt Kessel — Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
For this game, both Kyle MacLean and Scott Myfield are listed as scratches, while Matthew Barzal has a knee injury and Alexander Romanov has a torn right ACL. Both remain on the injured list.
Maple Leafs projected lineup, according to NHL.com:
Jack Roslovic — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Easton Cowan — Nick Paul — Kirill Marchenko
Gavin McKenna — Colton Sissons — Bo Groulx
Brandon Duhaime — Teddy Blueger — Zack MacEwen
Morgan Rielly — Troy Stecher
Jake McCabe — Darren Raddysh
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Nick Blankenburg
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
The Maple Leafs will miss Dakota Joshua with a core injury, Max Domi with a long-term injury, and Chris Tanev with an upper-body injury. They will also miss their most recent injury concern, John Tavares, who left Thursday’s game against Buffalo. According to the NHL’s official website, Tavares is dealing with a lower-body injury. Marshall Rifight is listed as a scratch.
How to Watch Islanders vs. Maple Leafs Live Today: TV, Streaming, Lineups