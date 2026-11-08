Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf made a surprising admission about Phil Kessel. Phaneuf revealed that Kessel was misunderstood by many, particularly by the media during his time with the Maple Leafs.

Phaneuf and Kessel were both acquired in franchise-altering trades by then-general manager Brian Burke. Those trades made it clear that they would be crucial to the Leafs’ success and would become part of the team’s core group.

Kessel was a talented young goalscorer who was relied on to carry the Leafs offensively. Phaneuf, meanwhile, was named captain and given the responsibility of leading an ‘Original Six’ franchise.

Ex-Maple Leafs Captain Makes Surprising Admission About Phil Kessel

Dion Phaneuf revealed that he still has a strong friendship with Phil Kessel. The former Leafs captain noted that Kessel had a unique personality.

Phaneuf felt that Kessel was often misunderstood during his tenure with the Leafs. However, he revealed that the three-time Stanley Cup winner was always a supportive teammate.

“Phil [Kessel], I’m still very good friends with him. I was texting with him a couple of days ago, and we keep in touch quite often. Me and Phil have a special friendship that was built through the game of hockey, but he’s very misconstrued. I’m so happy after he moved on here, that he went and had the success that he did because when he was here with me, he was an incredible teammate that was in the media, he was misunderstood,” Phaneuf told Unsportsmanlike Content.

Phaneuf Reveals That Looks Were Deceiving With Kessel

Phaneuf also revealed that looks were deceiving when it came to Kessel.

There was a misconception that Kessel was not in shape based on the photos that circulated of him. However, as his former teammates have since shared, that was far from the truth.

In fact, the American winger was considered one of the strongest players on the team despite not being physically imposing. His performance on the ice was also proof of that. Kessel led the Leafs in scoring in every season he spent in Toronto.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion also set the NHL ironman record for most consecutive regular season games played.

He continued:

“[Kessel] was always in great shape. He might not have [looked like it], there were different reports. But I’ll tell you one thing: he could get out there and he could do his job. And he was a great teammate to me. He was always there, he was always in my corner, and I enjoyed playing with him. You just had to make sure you put the puck flat to him, or you would hear it,” Phaneuf told Unsportsmanlike Content.