Insider Issues Major Warning to Maple Leafs Amid Sudden Nikita Kucherov Situation

Last week, Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov shocked NHL fans everywhere when it was revealed that he told his club’s management that he wouldn’t be signing an extension and that he prefers to be traded.

He then elaborated on his mindset by saying that he’s frustrated over the lack of progress on a new extension, and that he’d only spoken twice with management over the last several months.

Meanwhile, one prominent Toronto Maple Leafs Insider believes that the current situation involving Kucherov and the Lightning is a good warning for the Maple Leafs when it comes to current captain Auston Matthews.

Toronto Maple Leafs Insider Believes Nikita Kucherov Situation Is Good Lesson For Leafs And Auston Matthews

According to Maple Leafs Insider Nick Kypreos, the ongoing saga involving Kucherov and the Lightning is a good “wake-up call” for Toronto and captain Auston Matthews.

“There’s a situation brewing in Tampa Bay that should be a wake-up call for the Maple Leafs,” Kypreos wrote. “Two-time Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov has told the Lightning he won’t re-sign and has asked for a trade [which is] not news to be taken lightly in Toronto. It should cause some real urgency in the MLSE boardroom.”

“… if Matthews made a verbal commitment to Leafs management and a sincere public declaration to fans — which we’ve seldom heard from him over the years — that he wants to finish his career here, it would certainly help avoid the circus that so many NHL teams have dealt with of late.”

Essentially, the Kucherov situation with the Lightning shows just how quickly circumstances can change; Kypreos believes the Maple Leafs need to do what is necessary to avoid a similar situation with Matthews sometime down the road.

He still has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season with a $13,250,000 cap hit.

Auston Matthews Reportedly Wants To Remain In Toronto

As reported by NHL analyst David Pagnotta last month, Matthews wants to remain in Toronto as long as the club demonstrates that they’re committed to winning.

“He’s been adamant about this. He’s tried to articulate this as much as he can, and everyone still likes to speculate,” Pagnotta said. “Everything I’ve been told has been genuine. From him and his camp, from people around him. That he wants to stay in Toronto. If this team is going to keep winning, or is on the trajectory to winning, then he wants to be part of it.”

“To see the team succeed, to see McKenna come into his own, to see other players on this team do well, without question, that’s going to be a factor for him in wanting to stay here.”

So far this season, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft has scored 11 goals with 16 assists.