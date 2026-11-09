Maple Leafs Suddenly Lose Top Scoring Threat on Sunday

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting former head coach Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils for a Sunday evening matchup in front of the home fans at Scotiabank Arena, and they’ll look to bounce back from what was a frustrating 4-2 defeat at the hands of the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

However, the Maple Leafs are going to be shorthanded, as one of their top offensive players this season was announced as a last-minute scratch with a lower-body injury.

According to the Maple Leafs, forward Jask Roslovic is unavailable.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Lose Forward Jack Roslovic To Lower-Body Injury

According to the Maple Leafs, forward Jack Rolsovic was announced as a last-minute scratch because of a lower-body injury.

Per NHL Insider Mark Masters:

“Jack Roslovic a late scratch for Leafs Picked up an injury during Tuesday’s game; missed Wednesday’s practice for maintenance. Vinni Lettieri draws in,” Masters wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Playing in his first campaign with the Maple Leafs, Roslovic is third overall in team scoring with eight goals and 10 assists behind only Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Roslovic Is Playing In His First Year With The Maple Leafs

Roslovic entered the NHL after Winnipeg selected him 25th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He spent most of the 2016-17 season with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, where he led the team with 48 points, before the Jets gave him his first opportunity in April 2017.

Roslovic opened the next season in the AHL, but another call-up to Winnipeg eventually led to his first NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks. He secured a regular spot in the Jets’ lineup in 2018-19, finishing that season with 24 points across 77 games and recording a memorable three-goal game against Anaheim.

After the 2019-20 campaign, Roslovic asked Winnipeg for a trade and remained out of the lineup while waiting for a new contract. His situation was resolved in January 2021, when the Jets sent him and Patrik Laine to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster deal centered around Pierre-Luc Dubois and a draft pick. Roslovic immediately produced at a high level, establishing a career best with 34 points in just 48 games.

His time in Columbus ended when the Blue Jackets shipped him to the New York Rangers in March 2024. Roslovic subsequently moved on to Carolina before signing with the Edmonton Oilers.

He eventually landed in Toronto, agreeing to the two-year contract with the Maple Leafs referenced above this summer.