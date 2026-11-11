William Nylander ‘Can Play Better,’ Says Maple Leafs HC Jim Hiller

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said that star forward William Nylander “can play better” after the team lost yet again.

The Maple Leafs lost 6-3 to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night for their fourth straight defeat, dropping the team to 8-10-2 on the season through their first 20 games.

Nylander was held off the scoresheet while also being a -4 for the team, by far the worst +/- of any player on the ice for the Maple Leafs.

After the game, the team’s head coach said that his star winger needs to be better.

William Nylander Struggling for Maple Leafs

Speaking to reporters following the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday, Hiller said that he wants Nylander to play better, and he believes that the player feels the same way about his play.

“I know he can play better than he is right now. I think that’s a pretty fair statement. If you asked him, I think he’d agree,” Hiller said.

Maple Leafs Need More From Star Winger

The Maple Leafs have lost four straight games, and in those four losses, Nylander has scored just 1 goal with 0 assists.

Given that he is one of the team’s highest-paid players at $11.5 million, he absolutely needs to produce, or else the team will be in trouble keeping pace, scoring-wise, with other teams.

This season, Nylander has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points, so overall he’s had a decent season scoring-wise.

But with the Maple Leafs really struggling right now during the team’s current losing skid, Nylander’s struggles are really starting to stand out, and that’s why Hiller called on him to pick up his play, as Toronto needs him to light the lamp, especially with fellow star winger Kirill Marchenko currently out of the team’s lineup with an injury.

That being said, Nylander is far from the only Maple Leafs player who is struggling to score right now, so these losses are not all on him. But when you have one of the highest cap hits on the team, you need to score, or else the team is going to struggle to win games.