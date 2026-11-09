Maple Leafs Urged to Target $11.5 Million Jets Defenseman Amid Struggles

The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled to find consistency defensively this season, and multiple analysts believe Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg could provide a solution.

In a November 5 article, The Hockey News’ Adam Proteau suggested that Toronto consider acquiring Samberg, identifying him among five potential defensive trade targets.

The recommendation followed a more detailed November 3 argument from Michael Mazzei of The Leafs Nation, who believes the 27-year-old could strengthen Toronto’s struggling blue line.

Samberg is under contract through the 2027-28 season at an annual salary-cap hit of $5.75 million, leaving two seasons on his deal, including the current campaign.

With the Maple Leafs searching for defensive answers and Chris Tanev’s injury further complicating their situation, Samberg presents an interesting option.

However, neither recommendation establishes that Toronto has contacted Winnipeg about a potential trade.

Maple Leafs Urged to Consider Dylan Samberg Trade

Proteau included Samberg among three realistic trade possibilities alongside Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Alexander Nikishin.

The analyst highlighted Samberg’s size, defensive ability, and team-friendly contract as reasons Toronto should consider pursuing him.

At 6-foot-4, Samberg has established himself as a dependable defensive presence capable of handling top-four minutes.

Proteau also suggested Winnipeg’s difficult start to the season could eventually motivate general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to consider moving established players.

While the Jets have shown no confirmed willingness to trade Samberg, the possibility has attracted attention from multiple analysts.

Mazzei offered a particularly detailed argument for the acquisition, emphasizing Samberg’s ability to defend opposing rushes, block shots, and provide stability in difficult situations.

The Leafs Nation writer suggested Samberg could partner with Darren Raddysh, giving Toronto a combination of defensive reliability and offensive ability.

The Leafs have a clear need on the blue-line and Samberg would give the team a boost.

With the team coming off a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on November 8, the team might consider looking for outside help to address some of their issues.

Dylan Samberg’s Contract Could Complicate Potential Maple Leafs Trade

Acquiring Samberg would be easier said than done.

The Jets signed the defenseman to a three-year, $17.25 million contract in July 2025, carrying a $5.75 million annual cap hit.

According to PuckPedia’s contract breakdown, Samberg also possesses a modified no-trade clause allowing him to block trades to six teams.

Whether Toronto appears on that list is unknown.

Beyond the trade protection, the Maple Leafs would face significant financial obstacles.

Mazzei noted that Toronto’s future salary-cap commitments could require the organization to move existing contracts before adding another expensive defenseman.

He suggested Oliver Ekman-Larsson as one potential outgoing player, while Dakota Joshua, Miles Wood, or Max Domi could also be considered in hypothetical salary-clearing moves.

Those suggestions are hypothetical and not established proposals by the teams.

Winnipeg would also have little incentive to surrender a dependable defenseman with another year of contractual control without receiving meaningful assets in return.

Toronto general manager John Chayka has already explored ways to improve the defense, but has also cautioned against assuming that a transaction is always necessary.

Chayka has emphasized the importance of internal improvement rather than forcing an immediate move.

Still, Samberg’s combination of size, defensive ability, and contractual control makes him an intriguing target.

Whether Toronto pursues the Jets defenseman remains unknown, but his potential fit offers another option as the Maple Leafs look to address their defensive shortcomings.