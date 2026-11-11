Jim Hiller Shares Blunt Assessment of Maple Leafs Current Form

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller shared a blunt assessment of what his team’s current form looks like right now.

The Maple Leafs lost at home to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, dropping a 6-3 defeat for their fourth straight losss as the team fell to 8-10-2 on the season through the first 20 games.

Jim Hiller Reacts After Another Bad Look for Toronto

Speaking to reporters after the Maple Leafs lost to the Avalanche on Tuesday, Hiller shared an honest assessment of where his team is right now.

“We played a lot of good hockey this year. Our results suck. You can write those stories, there’s no question and we deserve that but we’ve played some good hockey at times. I thought tonight was another night where, for a large part of the game, we played some really good hockey. They win,” Hiller said.

Maple Leafs Keep Losing

During the offseason, the Maple Leafs made a series of moves to try and turn things around, but so far this season, nothing has worked.

The decision to sign Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million deal isn’t looking so hot for Toronto right now, as the 38-year-old goalie has been very mediocre for the Maple Leafs in his first season with the club.

The Maple Leafs also did not improve their defense in the offseason, save for signing Darren Raddysh, who scored his first goal of the season for Toronto against the Avalanche after scoring 20 goals last season for the Tampa Bay Lightning. While Raddysh has been pretty good overall for Toronto, the rest of the team’s defense has really struggled this season.

Then, there’s the head coach, as Hiller was brought back to Toronto after having previously been an assistant coach. But so far, Hiller doesn’t appear to be the answer to Toronto’s woes, and many Maple Leafs fans have already called for Maple Leafs GM John Chayka to fire him.

The Maple Leafs still have 64 games to turn things around, but based on what we’ve seen through the first quarter of the season, this does not look like a playoff team.