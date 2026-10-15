Maple Leafs’ Sergei Bobrovsky News Emerges Before Sabres Clash

Among tonight’s scheduled NHL games is a rivalry matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres. The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back from a loss to the Utah Mammoth. After sitting out the last game against the Mammoth, Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start against the Sabres.

Bobrovsky earned his first win with the Maple Leafs last Saturday. He came up big for Toronto, making 30 saves on 33 shots in an impressive 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

That game was Bobrovsky’s second consecutive start after he lost to the Vegas Golden Knights last Thursday. As a result, Leafs coach Jim Hiller decided to rest Bobrovsky and start Anthony Stolarz against the Mammoth.

Stolarz entered that game with an unbeaten 2-0 record to start the season. Toronto was unable to complete a comeback victory and fell to Utah 5-4.

Maple Leafs Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Expected to Start Tonight

During the Maple Leafs’ morning skate, it appeared that head coach Jim Hiller had turned to Sergei Bobrovsky for tonight’s game. Although Bobrovsky was given a second consecutive start after a loss, Anthony Stolarz will not be given that same opportunity.

According to journalist David Alter of The Hockey News, Bobrovsky is expected to start against the Buffalo Sabres.

“Sergei Bobrovsky is in the home net and is the projected starter against the Sabres,” Alter wrote on X.

With the Leafs’ win over the Avalanche, Bobrovsky improved to 1-2-0, posting a 2.97 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Leafs Nation will definitely hope that Bobrovsky can build on his excellent performance in Saturday’s win.

Tonight’s game takes place at Scotiabank Arena, giving the two-time Stanley Cup winner a chance to win his first home game with Toronto.

Leafs’ Projected Line Combinations for Tonight’s Matchup Against the Sabres

Leafs head coach Jim Hiller appears to be juggling his lines ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Sabres. Hiller is trying different combinations to provide a spark and develop chemistry.

The Leafs head coach admitted that he did not like how the team performed against the Mammoth.

According to The Hockey News’ David Alter, the Leafs’ top line is among the changes made by Hiller. The line changes at this morning’s skate were as follows:

Roslovic – Matthews – Nylander

Paul – Tavares – Marchenko

McKenna – Sissons – Cowan

With Hiller reuniting Matthews and Nylander, perhaps that could bode well for the Leafs. Moving Nick Paul up to the second line with Tavares and Marchenko could help provide a defensive presence. As a result, the Russian could be in a position to take more risks offensively.

The third line featuring McKenna and Cowan could be one to keep an eye on. The Leafs’ youngsters have done well so far this season and will now play together on a line.

It is unclear how long Hiller will stick with these combinations. However, the Leafs now have a healthy balance of skill and a reliable defensive presence on each line.