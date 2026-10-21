Matthew Knies Might Already Regret Trade from Maple Leafs

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies has to be regretting his trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Maple Leafs rolled into Columbus on Tuesday night in what was essentially a grudge match between Knies and the guy he was traded for, Kirill Marchenko.

When everything was said and done, the Leafs laid a thumping on the Blue Jackets, beating them 5-2 at Nationwide Arena.

Marchenko had a solid game, scoring a power play goal in his return to Columbus. He was flying all over the ice, and did not look out of place.

As for Knies, the only thing he did was take a slashing penalty in the third period while his team was on the power play.

The look was awful for the former Maple Leafs forward, especially with the way he started his tenure in Columbus. He was on fire, but that blaze didn’t last very long.

In fact, it’s pretty easy to tell that Matthew Knies’ comments upon parting from Toronto were just pent-up frustration. Before Tuesday night’s game, Knies had nothing but positive comments for his former teammates.

The “love” that Knies holds for his erstwhile teammates seems sincere. And given how his first game against the Maple Leafs, he might be wishing he could call backsies on the trade.

Matthew Knies Suddenly Struggling in Columbus

No one would have really thought that Matthew Knies would have struggled this season. He seemed to be on track to have a good season with the Maple Leafs, right up until the trade happened.

Granted, the trade was a bit of a surprise. But the way the Knies busted out of the gate in Columbus did not let on that he could end up having a hard time. His three-point debut instantly generated second thoughts about the trade.

But over his last six games, it’s been radio silence.

Knies has not registered a point, despite getting plenty of ice time. He played over 21 minutes in the overtime win over the New York Rangers last Saturday night.

At this rate, the Blue Jackets might have some buyer’s remorse.

Marchenko Proving the Maple Leafs Right

On the flip side, Marchenko is making the Maple Leafs look smart by landing him in exchange for Matthew Knies.

Marchenko has 11 points in 11 games, and has not looked out of place in the least bit. He’s been moved around the lineup, and has managed to blend in very well. He’s been playing on a makeshift second line with Easton Cowan and Nick Paul, and has delivered the sort of play that the Maple Leafs have needed.

Marchenko has also made the Maple Leafs forget about Matthew Knies on the power play. Marchenko has worked out well on Toronto’s top power play unit, making the decision to acquire him look even better.

Ultimately, it’s still very early to determine winners and losers. But just looking at the very early returns, it seems that the Maple Leafs made a savvy choice in landing Kirill Marchenko. Time will tell just how this trade will age. But so far, it looks like a win for Toronto.