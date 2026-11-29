The Toronto Maple Leafs may be reaching a point where the William Nylander trade rumors may be too loud to ignore.

But for now, the organization may not be so keen on moving the star winger.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, he doesn’t see a trade happening anytime soon. During the latest edition of Saturday Headlines, the notable insider made it clear that there is no desire on either side to make a trade happen.

“He (Nylander) has not asked for a trade and the Maple Leafs have not gone to him and asked for a list of teams he would consider. In fact, I think they told some teams, ‘We need him to play better.’”

The comments make it clear that there should be no more William Nylander trade rumors on the horizon. But considering how things are going, that chatter is going to pick up. After all, Friedman implied that teams have called.

And if teams are indeed calling, there is no question that the situation could get louder as the season progresses.

William Nylander Trade Rumors Getting to the Maple Leafs Winger

Friedman also made it clear that the trade chatter has begun to get to the Maple Leafs winger. And that situation could prompt a change in the 30-year-old’s attitude.

“I do think Nylander was rattled by all this. And one of the reasons why I think he was rattled a bit is because he thought Toronto was maybe having conversations about him.”

While there is no question that the William Nylander trade rumors are ramping up online, Friedman believes that the Maple Leafs are not quite entertaining that option just yet.

“That’s premature. I think that there’s still plenty of time to see where this goes here. But there’s no question that there was a bit of… he was uncomfortable by everything that happened this week. I think he’s gotten the message. He understands the statement, and I think he’s going to be anxious to show that he can still be a very big part of the organization.”

Judging from his performance on Saturday night against the Penguins, the William Nylander trade rumors should only increase.

Costly Nylander Gaffe Spoiled Bobrovsky Performance

As for William Nylander’s on-ice performance, well, his costly gaffe in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins spoiled Sergei Bobrovsky’s strong outing.

In overtime, Nylander failed to prevent a loose puck from going back into the Maple Leafs’ zone, creating the scoring chance that led to Hendrix Lapierre’s game-winner.

The situation was only compounded by the fact that he missed a breakaway opportunity earlier in overtime. As such, these are situations that will only make the William Nylander trade rumors get louder. The organization may come to the point where it will have to address the chatter one way or another.

In the meantime, the only thing both sides can reasonably do is try to improve as the Maple Leafs look to salvage their season amid injuries and inconsistency across the board. Nylander has to be a part of the solution, not the problem if he is to remain a vital part of the organization.