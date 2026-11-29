Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explained why he once again decided to bench rookie sensation Gavin McKenna in overtime.

The Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, and once again, Hiller refused to use the No. 1 overall pick in overtime, which bothered fans, who took to social media to complain about Hiller’s unwillingness to use McKenna in OT.

Afterwards, Hiller shared his rationale for not using McKenna in OT again.

Jim Hiller Explains Not Using Gavin McKenna in OT

Speaking to reporters after the game, Hiller revealed why McKenna was parked on the bench for the Maple Leafs’ overtime loss against the Penguins.

“Again, he didn’t play the last little bit. We’re trying to protect it. He’ll get his opportunity. But again, for us, it hasn’t been something that we’ve focused a lot on in practice. I’d like to get him some reps. We focus on a lot of different things. We’ve had forechecks, we’ve had O-zone, we’ve had D-zone, and we’ve had neutral (zone). That’s something that we’ll get to. When he does, he’ll get some reps and see if he can feel comfortable with it,” Hiller said.

Gavin McKenna Didn’t Impress Jim Hiller Against Pittsburgh

According to Hiller, he didn’t think that McKenna was having a great game against Pittsburgh, and since he wasn’t impressed by his performance during regulation, the head coach said that is why the No. 1 overall pick was benched for the overtime period again.

“I think if he was on, like we’ve seen him on in the last few games prior, maybe that might be a different story. We’re not worried about it. He’s going to get out there eventually. But I didn’t think him in particular or anybody else was really dancing out there tonight, so we kind of went with the veteran guys,” Hiller said.

While Hiller is the head coach and makes the calls, frustration is certainly boiling for the fans, who want to see McKenna on the ice in clutch situations, especially in OT when his blazing speed can be a deciding factor.