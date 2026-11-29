The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night in a game where goalie Sergei Bobrovsky shined.

The Maple Leafs have had a disastrous November, including a stretch where they lost nine games in a row, including eight losses in regulation.

On Saturday, they saw their mini two-game win streak snapped as the Penguins came back and beat Toronto 3-2 in overtime.

Maple Leafs Lose to Penguins

The Penguins took the lead in the first period when defenseman Kris Letang scored a goal with just 1:04 left in the first stanza, his third goal of the season.

But after the first intermission, Toronto came out strong in the second period, with John Tavares scoring the first goal just three minutes into the second frame on the power play. It was Tavares’ fifth goal this year.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but Maple Leafs defenseman Darren Raddysh broke the deadlock with a power-play goal 6:18 into the third period, his second goal of the season after scoring 22 goals last year with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Late in the third period, Tommy Novak tied the game up 2-2 and sent it to overtime with a clutch goal with 51 seconds left.

The Maple Leafs secured one point, but in overtime, the Penguins got the last laugh when Hendrix Lapierre scored the game-winner to hand Pittsburgh a 3-2 win.

Sergei Bobrovsky Shines for Maple Leafs

Having sat out the Maple Leafs last four games in a row, Bobrovsky returned to the Maple Leafs’ lineup and had a strong game in net in defeat, saving 38 shots for Toronto.

It’s no secret that Bobrovsky has struggled badly this season, but he turned back the clock on Saturday night with a very strong performance against the Penguins, a performance that he badly needed to show everyone that he still has what it takes to play competitive games at the NHL level.

The Maple Leafs are off Sunday before stepping back onto the ice on Monday night when they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in what will be a must-win game.