Troy Stecher Reacts to Game-Winning Goal for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher shared his reaction to scoring the game-winning goal against the New York Rangers

With the Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game on Thursday night all tied 4-4 and winding down in regulation time, it seemed like it was inevitably going to overtime.

But Stecher made sure that wouldn’t be the case as he scored the game-winning goal with just 28 seconds left in the game to seal a 5-4 Maple Leafs victory, their third straight win.

Troy Stecher Reacts to Big Maple Leafs Win

Speaking to reporters after the game, Stecher reacted to his game-winning goal that lifted the Maple Leafs to a massive win over the Rangers.

“There’s so much passion around this city and for the Leafs, and I’ve really tried to embrace that, and I love being a Maple Leaf. It feels like you’re playing for something bigger than just the 20 guys in there. It’s really special, and I just tried to get the building going,” Stecher said.

Troy Stecher NHL Career

The 32-year-old Stecher was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks in 2016, and he played his first four seasons with the Canucks, the Richmond, British Columbia native’s hometown team.

After leaving the Canucks in 2020, Stecher bounced around between the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and, as of 2025, the Maple Leafs, who claimed Stecher off waivers in November 2025.

In Stecher’s NHL career, he has played in 636 regular-season games with 26 goals and 133 points. He has also played in 20 playoff games with 4 goals and 7 points.

The Maple Leafs re-signed Stecher to a two-year, $2.7 million contract extension in June, right before he was set to hit free agency, paying him $1.35 million each year for the next two years.

Given the leadership he provides on the ice and in the locker room, his strong defensive play, and his ability to chip in with a key goal now and then, Stecher has proven to be a perfect fit for the Maple Leafs’ top-six defense unit and is someone whom the team’s fans have taken a very clear liking to.