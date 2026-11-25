The Vegas Golden Knights are taking on the Edmonton Oilers in a Western Conference clash on Tuesday night, which could be a WCF preview.

As the second period wrapped up, the Oilers tied the score at two apiece with a beauty of a goal by Connor McDavid.

However, in the process, the Golden Knights’ goaltender Carter Hart had to be removed from the game prematurely with about 20 seconds left in the 2nd period.

Adin Hill replaced Hart to close out the period, but the story will be updated once more details emerge.

Golden Knights reporter Danny Webster wrote (about Hart):

“Carter Hart was very slow to get up after trying to make the save on McDavid. He got up and eventually walked down the tunnel with Adin Hill finishing the period. We’ll see what that means for the start of the 3rd.”

More to come once the 3rd period begins…

Update: It’s not 3-2 as the Golden Knights scored within three minutes to begin the third period.

Update: Carter Hart Back in Net for 3rd Period

As the third period has begun in the Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights game, Carter Hart is back between the pipes, which is a bit of a surprise, as noted by the broadcast, but good news for Vegas, who will look to defeat the Oilers in a marquee matchup.

Hart is 7-4-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .886 save percentage this season entering Tuesday’s game.

The Golden Knights are looking to improve to 15*-6-5.