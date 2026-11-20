Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, who is one of the greatest hockey players of all time, has broken another franchise record.

Ovechkin already holds most of the Capitals’ records for skaters, but one that he didn’t hold was the franchise’s assists record, which was held by former linemate Nicklas Backstrom.

But on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Ovechkin broke that record, too, as he now owns the Capitals’ assist record all to himself.

Alexander Ovechkin Breaks Capitals Assist Record

Although the Capitals lost 6-3 to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, the team had a great moment when Ovechkin assisted on Boone Jenner’s first-period goal.

With 763 assists, Ovechkin now holds the Capitals’ all-time record for assists.

“OVI IS THE CAPITALS’ ALL-TIME ASSISTS LEADER. His 763rd career helper moves him past longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom for the franchise record.”

Many fans actually thought that Ovechkin already held this record, but he had been tied with Backstrom. Now, he owns it all to himself, and he also holds the franchise record for most goals with 930 and most points with 1,693.

Nice Moment for Alexander Ovechkin During Retirement Season

The great Ovechkin said before this season began that he would be retiring from the NHL after this year, but his retirement tour has been a real struggle for him in his age-41 season.

He has only 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points in 20 games for the Capitals this season, as Father Time seems to have finally caught up with the legend.

Last year, Ovechkin had 32 goals and 64 points for the Capitals, so there was some thought that he might have another big season for Washington. But it looks like his age has finally caught up with him in his final season in the league.

That being said, the assist on Thursday was a big moment for Ovechkin, who now holds the franchise’s assist record all to himself. However, since the Capitals lost the game, you know that a game like Ovechkin is disappointed since his team didn’t win, as he is all about putting the team first and his personal accolades second, as amazing as his Capitals records are.