Capitals Shouldn’t Get Too Excited About Return for Top Prospect

One of the names that’s begun to float around in NHL rumors is Washington Capitals top prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko.

The 22-year-old’s name has been grinding in the rumor mill, amid his seeming inability to land a full-time spot in the lineup this season. That situation has prompted other clubs to call the Caps to inquire about the former first-round pick’s availability.

But if the Capitals are serious about trading Miroshnichenko, they shouldn’t get their hopes up.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman speculated about the potential return for the Capitals’ forward.

“So, somebody compared it to me to the (Egor) Chinakhov trade. He went from Columbus to Pittsburgh for a second and a third. And I’m curious to see if that’s kind of the market.”

The Blue Jackets received veteran forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick for Chinakhov.

Heinen remained in Columbus, signing a one-year deal this past summer. The second-rounder eventually went to the Colorado Avalanche in a separate deal, while the 2027 third-rounder remains on the Blue Jackets’ board.

The Penguins got Chinakhov, a former first-rounder himself, who showed some real promise last season. He scored 18 goals and 36 points in 43 games. This season, however, he’s been off to a slow start. He’s got just two goals and three points in right games.

So, if that’s the comparable for Miroshnichenko, the Capitals might not get what they hope they can.

Capitals Should Just Hold on to Miroshnichenko

One of the most interesting points that Friedman made was the idea of the Capitals just holding on to the Russian prospect.

“The other thing that could happen here is Washington just had Dubois miss a bunch of games because he was sick. If somebody gets hurt, this guy (Miroshnichenko) could be playing. So, we’ll see how long this lasts.”

And yes, if the Capitals value their depth, which they do, they’ll need to have healthy bodies like Miroshnichenko available to step in.

That’s why, unless someone was really willing to pay up for the Capitals’ prospect, the best thing the organization can do is keep him around.

Washington Will Need Pieces for Post-Ovechkin Era

The other thing to keep in mind is that this is Alex Ovechkin’s final season. The signs are clearly there for the 41-year-old, as he’s been averaging about 12 minutes a night, with about four of those minutes coming on the power play.

And so, it seems like the Capitals will need guys to step up and fill that void once Ovechkin departs. That’s where Miroshnichenko could find an opportunity. Beyond the evident lineup spot that will be available, the Caps will be looking to see who can help deliver the offense that the NHL’s all-time leading goalscorer could fill.

So, there’s certainly a path there for Miroshnichenko to become a useful piece for the Capitals down the line. Unless there’s a team out there really willing to pay up, the best thing that could happen is for Washington to just take a step back.