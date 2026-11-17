The Washington Capitals will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in Alex Ovechkin’s final career regular-season game at Benchmark International Arena.

With puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, it will mark another venue checked off as Ovechkin’s legendary farewell tour nears its end.

Riding out the final season of his remarkable career, Ovechkin is set to retire with the Capitals at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.

Throughout his career, Ovechkin has brought Washington its only Stanley Cup in franchise history, scored the most goals in NHL history, and broken many more records along the way.

Now, as he approaches retirement, Ovi continues to add to his legacy throughout his final season.

Tampa Gifts Ovi Cigars as Inside Joke Tribute

The Tampa Bay Lightning gave Ovechkin a little token ahead of his final game at Benchmark International Arena, congratulating him on an amazing career in the NHL.

Ovi received a custom J.C. Newman cigar box and custom “hot stick” cigars from Lightning captain Victor Hedman and the rest of the team.

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Ovechkin scored a unique goal 7:43 into the first period in a win against Tampa on March 12, 2009.

The goal marked the third of his NHL-record-tying nine 50-goal seasons and led to an infamous “hot stick” celebration.

Ovechkin’s Final Game in Tampa

Throughout Ovechkin’s legendary career, he has tallied 930 goals.

Of those record-shattering goals, 51 have come against the Lightning, marking his fourth-most goals against any NHL team, behind the Thrashers/Jets, Flyers, and Hurricanes.

After terrorizing Tampa’s defenses for two decades, Ovi gears up for his final bout at Benchmark International Arena, looking to get one more goal to help him break out of his current slump.

So far, Ovi has only scored one goal on the season and has been slow to heat up as the Capitals continue their race in the Metropolitan Division.

Given his history of scoring goals against the Lightning, it seems like the perfect time for Ovechkin to get his season going as he chases 950 career goals.

Additionally, with continued quality power-play minutes and opportunities, it wouldn’t take much for Ovechkin to get comfortable in his office and rifle a slump-busting one-timer to help out the Caps in a major way.

Currently sitting at 10-8-0 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division, the Caps are trying to make Ovechkin’s final season a special one as he continues to make his rounds and receive gifts along his farewell tour.