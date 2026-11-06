Capitals Prepare for Familiar Challenge Against Panthers After Two Straight Losses

The Washington Capitals are set to take on the Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon, a team that has consistently had the Capitals’ number in recent meetings.

The Caps, coming off back-to-back losses against the Wild and Stars, will look to bounce back Saturday.

They currently sit at 8-6-0 on the year, and will have three days of rest when they match up with the 9-5-2 Florida team.

Both teams currently have top-five odds to win the Stanley Cup this season, making a regular-season Eastern Conference matchup a little more special.

Panthers Have Won Three Straight Against Capitals

Florida has beaten the Capitals in three straight meetings heading into this matchup, with the Caps’ last win against the Panthers dating back to March 22, 2025.

Having been swept in the regular season series in 2025-26, the Caps have a clean slate to work with as they look to flip the trend on its head.

Interestingly enough, the Caps and Panthers’ series follows a trend in sweeps, with Florida sweeping the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2025-26 seasons, while Washington swept the 2024-25 season.

In a matchup of teams with the brooms ready, history tells us that the first game could set the tone for the two that follow.

Last season, the Panthers scored five or more goals in each game, showing what Washington will need to avoid to get the win Saturday.

Carbery Addresses Capitals’ Upcoming Challenge

Spencer Carbery spoke to the media about Saturday’s game, not hesitating to give Florida credit where it’s due.

“It’s an easy team to prescout. It’s a compliment, you know exactly that every player on their team is completely on the same page with every situation,” Carbery said, addressing his preparation. “They know their opponent knows it, and they just say ‘we’re gonna do better than you and we’ll end up winning the hockey game.'”

If the Caps are going to take down Florida, contributions from the team leader in assists, Dylan Strome, will be important.

“He’s right up there with the top entry guys in the league, and he doesn’t do it with straight burner speed down the wing like MacKinnon and other guys in the league,” Carbery said when asked about Strome leading the team in assists. “He uses his poise, patience, his brain, and he does a tremendous job.”

With Florida having won the last three meetings between the teams, Washington knows it has an opportunity to change the narrative Saturday afternoon.

Coming off two straight losses, the Capitals will look to use their three days of rest to slow down the Panthers’ unrelenting offense while allowing their own offense to get on the board early.

With puck drop Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, the Capitals will have a chance to get back on track and earn a much-needed win against one of the East’s top teams.