Ryan Leonard Could Face Supplemental Discipline for High Sticking

Washington Capitals right winger Ryan Leonard earned a double minor for high sticking against the New Jersey Devils Saturday.

The second-year winger clipped New Jersey Devils center Cody Glass above the eye in a dangerous looking play that could draw the attention of NHL Player Safety.

Ryan Leonard High Sticking Penalty

Leonard, 21, had just played the puck on a breakout when Glass approached and Leonard swung his stick, catching the Glass over the eye.

The infraction earned Leonard a double-minor penalty. Glass did not miss significant time and finished the game with one assist in 11:20 of ice time.

The Capitals lost Saturday’s game by a score of 7-4, dropping both games against the Devils this week.

This is the kind of play, either through intent or merely careless play with the stick, that should draw a second look from NHL Player Safety.

This is Ryan Leonard’s second season in the National Hockey League. Through 18 games, he has six goals and six assists for 12 points. Three of his six goals have come via the power play.

Glass had been off to a slow start, but his assist on Saturday night extended his point streak to four games. He scored a career high 19 goals last season but has just two goals and six points through 21 games this season.

Up Next for the Capitals

After back-to-back losses to New Jersey, the Capitals will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Washington then returns home to face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday before visiting Boston on Saturday.

If Leonard gets suspended, the Capitals may need to fill his spot in the lineup for these upcoming games. Wingers Ethen Frank and Ivan Miroshnichenko were healthy scratches for the Capitals on Saturday. Either one could be called on if Leonard is going to miss any time.