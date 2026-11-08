Tom Wilson to Have NHL Throw Book at Him After Egregious Hit

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is likely to have the NHL throw the book at him.

Early in the first period of the Capitals’ 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon, Wilson laid a massive hit from him on Florida defenseman Sandis Vilmanis.

The Washington forward got a five-minute major and a 10-minute game misconduct for the hit. But the situation won’t hardly stop there. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety will likely review the play and determine whether the hit warrants a suspension.

As insider Elliotte Friedman noted on the most recent edition of Saturday Headlines, the league is likely looking at the play. The fact that Tom Wilson will get a suspension is not really the issue. The only question mark is the length of the suspension. That situation will depend on how severe the injury was to Vilmanis.

Following the game, Florida coach Paul Maurice did not offer much of an update beyond the need to evaluate the extent of the situation.

“Probably we’ll have to wait ‘til we get him back to see our guys before we have a real good idea, some imaging and things like that,” Maurice said.

Vilmanis left the game and did not return. The hope is that removing him from the game was just a precautionary measure.

Tom Wilson’s Suspension History Could Come Back to Haunt Him

Wilson isn’t exactly unfamiliar with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. The Capitals veteran has already received six suspensions during his career, making him one of the league’s most notorious repeat offenders.

Some of those incidents have been particularly costly. Wilson received a 20-game suspension in 2018 for an illegal check to the head of Oskar Sundqvist, although that ruling was subsequently reduced to 14 games on appeal. He also served seven games for boarding Brandon Carlo in 2021 and another six games in 2024 for high-sticking Noah Gregor.

That history is the most damning evidence here.

Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA), repeat offenders can face more severe punishment for subsequent violations. Tom Wilson has already established a lengthy disciplinary record, and the latest incident gives the league another reason to come down hard.

The extent of Vilmanis’ injury will be important, but Wilson’s history could make it difficult for him to escape a lenghty suspension. Although, it’s worth noting that Wilson’s past could be enough to condemn him even before getting a definitive prognosis on Vilmanis.

Capitals Will Miss Wilson Despite His Disciplinary Issues

There’s no defending the kind of hit Wilson delivered Saturday. However, there’s also no denying how important he remains to Washington’s lineup.

Tom Wilson has two goals and five points this season, numbers that don’t exactly jump off the page. But his contributions extend well beyond the scoresheet. He’s a physical presence, an effective forechecker and one of the few Capitals forwards capable of changing the complexion of a game through sheer intensity.

At his best, Wilson gives Washington an identity that opposing teams have to account for. He creates space for his linemates, brings an element of physical intimidation and provides the kind of energy that can swing momentum.

Losing Wilson for several games would force Spencer Carbery to reshuffle his forward combinations and find another way to generate the physical presence that has become such a significant part of Washington’s identity.

That’s what makes this situation particularly frustrating for the Capitals. Tom Wilson’s aggressive style is part of what makes him valuable, but it can also become a liability when he crosses the line.

Washington will have to live with the consequences of his latest antics. And depending on the NHL’s ruling, the Capitals could be without one of their most important players for quite some time.