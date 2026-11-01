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Capitals Trade For Devils’ 25-Year-Old Goalie

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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 24: Rémi Poirier #1 of the New Jersey Devils in action during the warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center on October 24, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils won 3-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals have traded for a goalie.

The news was announced officially Sunday morning that the Caps completed a trade with the New Jersey Devils for Remi Poirier.

The Capitals are sending the Devils a fourth-round draft pick in return.

Who is Remi Poirier?

Remi Poirier is a 25-year-old goalie originally from Quebec.

He stands 6-foot-3 and catches left-handed.

The Dallas Stars picked Poirier in the 2020 NHL Draft with the No. 185 overall pick, part of the sixth round.

He played his junior hockey for the Gatineau Olympiques in the QMJHL.

His first professional action came in 2022-23 when Poirier played for both the ECHL Idaho Steelheads and the AHL’s Texas Stars.

Poirier has remained in the AHL with the Texas Stars for each of the past four seasons. He has not played a regular season NHL game.

Last season for AHL Texas, Poirier was 27-19-6 with a 91.2 save percentage and a 2.61 goals against average.

He’s had at least a 90.4 save percentage in each of his four AHL seasons.

Dallas waived Poirier in September, which is when the Devils acquired him via waiver claim. He has not played in a game for the Devils, though, and actually doesn’t have an AHL appearance yet this season, either.

Capitals Goalie Depth Chart

The Capitals have a standout goalie atop their depth chart in Logan Thompson.

After Thompson, though, things get a little thin.

Charlie Lindgren is currently the other goalie on the NHL roster. The Capitals also recently demoted Mitch Gibson to AHL Hershey after Thompson returned from injury.

The most logical starting point for Poirier, assuming he’s healthy, is probably to send him to AHL Hershey to join Gibson, at least for now.

At some point, the backup gig behind Thompson may be up for grabs, and the Capitals will want to see which piece of their goalie depth can prove that he belongs in the NHL alongside Thompson.

It’s hard to gauge how this move will work out for Poirier himself, but the fact that he had yet to play in the AHL this season suggests that a change of scenery probably can’t hurt.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Capitals Trade For Devils’ 25-Year-Old Goalie

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