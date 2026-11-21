The Washington Capitals have brought a goalie back into the fold.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Nov. 21 that Washington claimed Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. The move returns the 27-year-old to the organization where he spent his first four professional seasons.

“Claimed by Capitals,” Friedman wrote, sharing his earlier report that Winnipeg had placed Stevenson on waivers.

Claimed by Capitals https://t.co/heG6mkm1uw — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 21, 2026

The claim comes less than two months after the Jets took Stevenson from Washington. His return restores depth in net and could open a path back to the Hershey Bears, where he won a Calder Cup in 2024.

Capitals Have a Possible Path to Send Clay Stevenson to Hershey

Washington’s next step hinges on one detail about the waiver process.

As Daily Faceoff reported, citing PuckPedia, the Capitals can assign Stevenson directly to Hershey if no other team submitted a claim. That would allow Washington to return him to its AHL affiliate without exposing him to waivers again.

The report establishes that option, though Friedman’s announcement did not specify whether Washington was the lone claimant.

That distinction matters because the Capitals tried to send Stevenson to Hershey before the season. The Bears’ Sept. 28 roster update noted that Winnipeg interrupted those plans by claiming him.

Washington had chosen to keep Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren as its NHL tandem, according to Russian Machine Never Breaks.

Stevenson now returns with more NHL work behind him. His stint in Winnipeg lasted five appearances, including four starts. He finished with a 1-3-0 record, a 3.61 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage.

Clay Stevenson Returns After Jets’ Goaltending Picture Changed

Winnipeg’s roster grew crowded during Stevenson’s brief stay.

The Jets acquired Nico Daws from the New Jersey Devils in the Connor Hellebuyck trade, leaving three goaltenders on the roster. Daws and Stuart Skinner moved ahead of Stevenson, who last played in relief during a 7-0 loss to Carolina on Nov. 1, Sportsnet reported.

Washington knows Stevenson’s longer record, particularly his work in Hershey.

According to the AHL’s September announcement, he compiled a 63-31-9 record across 109 regular-season appearances for the Bears. He posted a 2.50 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and nine shutouts during that stretch.

His NHL record with Washington was stronger than his recent numbers in Winnipeg. Stevenson went 3-2-0 in five Capitals appearances, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. His first NHL victory came against Carolina on Jan. 31.

The Capitals originally signed the undrafted Dartmouth goalie on March 28, 2022, Hershey’s team website noted. He worked through the ECHL and AHL before reaching Washington.

At Dartmouth, Stevenson appeared in 23 games during the 2021-22 season and recorded a .922 save percentage. He spent most of his first professional season with South Carolina before earning a larger role with Hershey.