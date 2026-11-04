Jets Make NHL History With Stunning Comeback Win Against Habs

The Winnipeg Jets appeared destined for what would have been a 10th straight loss, finding themselves trailing by a 4-0 score against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

But then, suddenly, everything clicked and resulted in a stunning and historic turnaround, not only ending their miserable losing skid but also setting a new NHL record.

The Jets scored five unanswered goals to complete a 5-4 comeback win despite trailing 4-0 with 2:39 left in the third period. And in doing so, they officially set the mark for the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history.

The Winnipeg Jets Set NHL History After Stunning Comeback Victory Over Montreal

The Jets trailed 4-0 against the Canadiens on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Owen Beck, Josh Anderson, and a pair from Cole Caufield.

However, the Jets got the comeback started thanks to the first NHL goal from Tyrel Bauer at 17:21 of the third period, followed by a goal from Morgan Barron at 18:03 to make Montreal nervous.

Kyle Connor then scored twice in a matter of 27 seconds, shocking the sellout crowd at Bell Centre that thought their Canadiens had two points in the bag.

Shortly into overtime, it was Dylan Samberg ripping a shot past goaltender Jacob Fowler, completing the historic comeback and silencing Canadiens fans everywhere.

Before Tuesday night, the Canadiens had won 448 of the last 449 times that they led by at least four goals entering the third period; their only unsuccessful attempt came in the form of an overtime loss against the Minnesota North Stars in 1984.

Additionally, the most recent four-goal comeback this late in the third period took place in 2007 by the Los Angeles Kings, who trailed 4-0 at the 52:46 mark of the third period against the Dallas Stars.

What’s more, it’s also the fastest four goals that the Jets have scored in club history.

Could This Win Save Head Coach Scott Arniel’s Job?

With the win, the Jets improved their record to 5-8-3 – and more importantly, halted a nine-game losing skid.

During their losing streak, whispers have grown louder concerning the job security of head coach Scott Arniel, who made it clear that he’s not thinking about that and still considers the Jets “in the hunt”.

“I really don’t care about that. I really don’t. I’m so happy that we won tonight. We got that win,” Arniel said. “To me, we’re still in the hunt.”