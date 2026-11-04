Connor Hellebuyck Issues Heartfelt Statement to Jets Fans

Former Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck issued a heartfelt statement to fans of his old team after his trade to the New Jersey Devils.

After spending the first 11 seasons of his NHL career in Winnipeg, Hellebuyck requested a trade away from the team this past summer.

After months of speculation, he was finally dealt to the Devils in October for a package of players, prospects, and draft picks.

Connor Hellebuyck Statement to Fans

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, Hellebuyck issued the following statement to Jets fans.

“LETTER TO JETS FANS: When I think about my years in Winnipeg, I’ll always be grateful for the life my family and I built there and for the people who became such an important part of it. It’s where I grew as a player and where we started our family. One of the things I’ve always loved about Manitoba is the connection people have to the outdoors. With so many beautiful lakes and places to enjoy nature, it’s a special part of life there. Some of my favourite memories away from the rink will always be the time I spent on the water fishing.

“I know my decision to request a trade was disappointing and frustrating for many people, especially those who supported me throughout my career. I understand those feelings, and I want everyone to know it was an extremely difficult decision. There were several considerations that went into my decision, including some very challenging circumstances involving my family. After a lot of thought and discussion, we ultimately felt that making a change was the best thing for our family. We’ve chosen to keep those personal circumstances private, and I hope people can respect that.

“I’m sincerely grateful to Mark Chipman, Kevin Cheveldayoff and the entire Jets organization for the opportunity they gave me and the trust they showed in me over the years. To my teammates, coaches, trainers, equipment staff and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for your friendships, support and memories that I will always carry with me. To the great Jets fans who supported me and my family, thank you. I’ll never forget the pride I felt representing Winnipeg, and I wish the Jets and the entire community nothing but the best.

“With gratitude, Connor,” Hellebuyck wrote on his Instagram.

Connor Hellebuyck NHL Career

The Jets originally drafted Hellebuyck in the fifth round with the 130th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, and he spent his first 11 seasons in Winnipeg.

With the Jets, Hellebuyck transformed into one of the best goalies in the league, as he won the Vezina Trophy three times as the league’s top goaltender, while also once winning the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s MVP, a rarity for a goalie.

However, after 11 seasons in Winnipeg, Hellebuyck decided that he wanted to move on, and he told the Jets he wanted a trade.

After sitting out training camp this year, the Jets finally found a deal they liked with the Devils, and Hellebuyck moved on to become the new starting goalie in New Jersey.