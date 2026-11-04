Jets Rookie Has Gordie Howe Hat Trick to Ignite Miracle Comeback

With the Winnipeg Jets trailing 4-0 in the third period, looking like they would extend their winless streak to 10 games, rookie defenseman Tyrel Bauer took matters into his own hands.

The result was a momentous comeback, with the Jets securing a 5-4 win in overtime at Montreal on Tuesday.

A Gordie Howe Hat Trick

The famed Gordie Howe Hat Trick is named after the legendary Detroit Red Wings right winger. This accomplishment is for when a player scores a goal and an assist, and has a fight, all in the same game.

Midway through the third period, with the Jets trailing 4-0, Bauer dropped the gloves with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj. The heavyweights traded right hands and went to the penalty box to serve their major penalties.

With the game seemingly decided, and less than three minutes left on the clock, Bauer ended up at forward for a shift and scored his first NHL goal, snapping it past Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler.

Then, 42 seconds later, Bauer got the puck to Morgan Barron on the breakout and he scored, cutting the deficit to 4-2. That assist completed Bauer’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick, but the Jets weren’t done.

Winnipeg added two more late goals from sniper Kyle Connor. Defenseman Dylan Samberg scored 3:30 into overtime to make the comeback complete.

Bauer is the third player this season to record a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. He is the first defenseman to accomplish the feat since Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin did it in March. Dahlin and Colorado’s Josh Manson were the only defensemen to have a Gordie Howe Hat Trick last season. Michael Kesselring and Zach Werenski were the only defensemen to do it in the 2024-2025 season.

Unprecedented Comeback

Winnipeg’s rally from a four-goal deficit in the game was historic. No team has ever been down by four goals with less than 2:40 on the clock and come back to win the game.

THE JETS JUST RECORDED THE LATEST FOUR-GOAL COMEBACK WIN IN NHL HISTORY 🔥 THEY WERE DOWN 4-0 WITH JUST 2:40 LEFT IN REGULATION 😱 https://t.co/P1cMRFA8f8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2026

Tyrel Bauer’s Rookie Season With the Winnipeg Jets

Bauer, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2020 out of the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League. He played four seasons for the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League, but only saw his first NHL action this season.

Tuesday’s goal and assist were Bauer’s first points in the NHL. He now has 28 penalty minutes in 10 games. Bauer’s calling card is toughness, so the fight was not a surprise. Scoring a goal and an assist within a minute was more surprising.

“I don’t know if I’ve wanted to win a hockey game more,” Bauer said after the thrilling victory.