Insider Thinks a Hellebuyck Trade Pivot Signals a Deal Is Close

A Connor Hellebuyck trade looks to be close. Both Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger report that the saga involving the Winnipeg Jets netminder is coming to a close and that a deal feels imminent.

Darren Dreger noted, “Okay, twist in the plot. Connor Hellebuyck trade talks are escalating it could go down today. Busy day developing. Stay tuned.” This was after he reported less than 24 hours earlier: “There’s a sense there could be an agreement between the Jets and Hellebuyck to delay his physical until a later date out of respect to the Heritage classic. This weekend is about the game. Meanwhile, the focus to trade the star goalie remains.”

Elliotte Friedman noted, “The Hellebuyck saga is coming to an end.”

Where Is Hellebuyck Being Traded?

Hellebuyck’s future with the Winnipeg Jets remains uncertain, with several teams reportedly showing interest in the star goaltender. The Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and Utah Mammoth have been linked to him, while the New York Rangers could potentially serve as a third-party facilitator in a deal sending Hellebuyck elsewhere. The San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings have also emerged as possible destinations, although Hellebuyck’s willingness to join San Jose remains unclear.

According to Friedman, Carolina has an offer on the table for Hellebuyck that does not include defenseman Alexander Nikishin. The insider did not detail what that offer looks like during the latest episode of 32 Thoughts.

The Sabres were the team most heavily linked to Hellebuyck in the early going, reportedly having a deal done at the NHL Entry Draft that fell apart at the last minute.

Hellebuyck’s Suspension Lifting Might Have Motivated a Trade

Hellebuyck’s suspension expires Friday (today), potentially allowing him to rejoin Winnipeg. However, the Jets reportedly want to avoid that scenario and are also reluctant to pay his salary while he remains away from the team. Those competing concerns could push Winnipeg closer to a resolution.

It was said the Jets wouldn’t rush a trade just because they were going to be on the hook for his salary, but the fact that a trade now feels imminent the day he would technically return can’t be a coincidence.

This trade, when it happens, will have been a long-time coming. Hellebuyck said at the end of last season that he was disappointed in the way the Jets performed and he didn’t think they could win. He quietly asked for a trade at that time, making his request public a few months later. Things soured between the goaltender and the Jets organization. So much so that it seemed evident that a return to the roster was likely impossible.